Probe Gold Announces Infill Drilling Results with Grades Up to 4.4 g/t Au Over 20.0 Metres at Novador Project, Quebec

Courvan Trend (Bussiere Deposit) infill drilling results intersected near-surface gold zones with significant grades up to 14.8 g/t Au over 4.0 metres (cut*) ( 18.9 g/t Au over 4.0 metres uncut), including 66.3 g/t Au over 1.0 metres and thick gold zones, including an intersection of 0.8 g/t Au over 33.3 metres .

Courvan Trend (BM-17A Zone) infill drilling results intersected near-surface gold zones grading 4.5 g/t Au over 7.7 metres , including 28.5 g/t Au over 1.0 metres.

Monique Deposit (G2, A & B1 Zones) infill drilling yielded up to 4.4 g/t Au over 7.0 metres, including 17.1 g/t Au over 1.1 metres, 10.7 g/t Au over 4.0 metres, including 32.9 g/t Au over 1.0 metres , 2.8 g/t Au over 17.0 metres, including 34.6 g/t Au over 1.0 metres

Monique Deposit (M & I Zones), infill drilling yielded up to 9.9 g/t Au over 4.1 metres, including 20.2 g/t Au over 1.6 metres, 4.4 g/t Au over 20.0 metres, including 23.8 g/t Au over 3.0 metres, and 4.7 g/t Au over 11.0 metres, including 15.2 g/t Au over 3.0 metres.

TORONTO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probe Gold Inc. (TSX: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) (“Probe” or the “Company”), is pleased to provide the latest results from the Novador in-fill drill program on its 100%-owned Novador property (the “Property”) located near Val-d’Or, Quebec. The 50,000-metre winter infill drill program, initiated during the fall of 2024, will support the 2025 pre-feasibility study. Results from thirty-one (31) infill drill holes, totaling 9,083 metres, have returned significant gold intercepts from near-surface to approximately 120 metres vertical depth in the Bussiere deposit sector and significant thick gold intercepts at Monique from deeper infill drilling. (see figure 1, figure 2 and table of selected drill results below).

David Palmer, President and CEO of Probe, states, “Novador’s infill drilling program continues to confirm the continuity and grade of near-surface mineralization at the Bussiere deposit, as well as deeper gold zones at Monique. These results are successfully supporting the ongoing resource conversion for the upcoming Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS), which marks a crucial milestone in advancing the Novador project toward development. Probe’s primary focus is to continue advancing Novador, positioning it as a leading development project capable of thriving in any gold price environment. We are making great progress in permitting, resource growth, and mine plan optimization, and our confidence in the project’s potential continues to strengthen as we see a clear path forward to development.”

These latest in-fill drilling results will continue to enhance our 3D models. Both Zones remain open for significant expansion along strike and at depth.

Selected infill drill results from the Bussiere deposit and the Monique deposit drilling program are as follows:

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (g/t) Zone CO-24-435 (Cut) 96.6 97.6 1.0 50.0 BM-04 CO-24-435 (Uncut) 96.6 97.6 1.0 67.1 BM-04 CO-25-440 27.5 99.5 72.0 0.6 Bussiere 002& BM-10 including 58.0 61.0 3.0 5.5 Bussiere 002 including 98.5 99.5 1.0 12.7 BM-10 CO-25-441 (Cut) 45.0 49.0 4.0 14.8 Bussiere 002 CO-25-441 (Uncut) 45.0 49.0 4.0 18.9 Bussiere 002 Including 47.0 48.0 1.0 66.3 Bussiere 002 CO-25-442 91.7 113.3 21.6 0.7 BM-03 CO-25-445 56.0 63.7 7.7 4.5 BM-17A including 60.7 61.7 1.0 28.5 BM-17A CO-25-448 89.0 107.0 18.0 1.0 BM-09 including 93.0 96.0 3.0 4.9 BM-09 CO-25-448 139.7 140.7 1.0 11.6 BM-10A CO-25-449 108.2 141.5 33.3 0.8 BM-10 including 137.7 140.5 2.8 4.7 BM-10A MO-24-731 104.0 113.0 9.0 1.7 K5 MO-24-731 431.0 438.0 7.0 2.0 E4 MO-24-731 447.0 454.0 7.0 4.4 G2 including 452.9 454.0 1.1 17.1 G2 MO-24-731W2 424.5 441.5 17.0 0.6 E4 MO-24-732W1 429.5 451.1 21.6 0.7 G2 MO-24-732W1 545.0 549.0 4.0 10.7 A including 545.0 546.0 1.0 32.9 A MO-24-732W1 658.0 675.0 17.0 2.8 B1 including 660.0 661.0 1.0 34.6 B1 MO-24-732W2 630.0 647.0 17.0 2.0 B1 including 637.0 644.0 7.0 4.4 B1 MO-24-732W2 739.0 746.0 7.0 2.5 M including 740.0 741.0 1.0 12.5 M MO-25-733 483.0 506.1 23.1 1.1 I including 484.2 488.0 3.8 3.0 I including 493.8 497.8 4.0 2.9 I MO-25-734 516.0 531.0 15.0 1.0 I including 526.0 531.0 5.0 2.7 I MO-25-736 79.0 149.5 70.5 0.7 B & I including 142.9 149.5 6.6 4.1 I MO-25-736 234.9 239.0 4.1 9.9 M including 234.9 236.5 1.6 20.2 M MO-25-737W1 459.0 479.0 20.0 4.4 I including 465.0 468.0 3.0 23.8 I MO-25-738 428.0 439.0 11.0 4.7 I including 433.0 436.0 3.0 15.2 I

(1) All the new analytical results reported in this release and in this table, are presented in core length and cut to 50 g/t Au when needed. True width is estimated between 65 to 95 % of core length. Only grade times thickness above 10.0 g/t Au * m is reported.

Figure 1: Courvan Area Surface Map – Courvan Gold Trend new drilling results





Figure 2: Monique Area Surface Map – Monique Gold Trend new drilling results





Mineralization along the Courvan trend, including Bussiere Mine sector, is characterized by a series of shallow-dipping East-West gold-bearing veins spatially associated with shear zones that intersect the Bourlamaque granodiorite batholith. The veins encountered containing gold are primarily composed of sulphide-bearing quartz-carbonate-tourmaline, and gold is typically associated with centimetre-scale pyrite masses within the veins. Gold mineralization intersected in the volcanics is associated with a shear zone and sulphide-bearing quartz-carbonate-tourmaline veins. The Bussiere deposit remains open laterally and at depth.

Mineralization intersected at Monique is mainly associated with deformation zones that cross the deposit at an orientation of 280° – 300° and a 75°- 80° dip to the north. The gold mineralization is defined by a network of quartz/carbonate/albite/±tourmaline veins and veinlets, along with disseminated pyrite hosted in altered and sheared volcanic rocks and altered diorite dykes. Mineralized zones have been defined from surface to a depth of 700 metres and vary in width from several metres to up to 100 metres. Mineralized structures modelled extend laterally up to 2,500 metres. The Monique Gold Trend zones remain open along strike and at depth.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Mr. Marc Ducharme, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control

During the last drilling program, assay samples were taken from the NQ core by sawing the drill core in half, with one-half sent to a certified commercial laboratory and the other half retained for future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples, which includes insertion of mineralized standards and blank samples for each batch of 20 samples. The gold analyses were completed by fire-assayed with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of materials. Repeats were carried out by fire-assay followed by gravimetric testing on each sample containing 3.0 g/t gold or more. Total gold analyses (Metallic Sieve) were carried out on the samples which presented a great variation of their gold contents or the presence of visible gold.

About Probe’s Novador Project

Since 2016, Probe Gold has been consolidating its land position in the highly prospective Val d’Or East area in the province of Quebec with a district-scale land package of 835 square kilometres that represents one of the largest land holdings in the Val-d’Or mining camp. The Novador project represents one property block of 202 square kilometres that hosts four past producing mines (Beliveau Mine, Bussiere Mine, Monique Mine and Beaufor Mine) and contains 80% of the Company’s gold resources in Val-d’Or East. Novador is situated in a politically stable and low-cost mining environment that hosts numerous active producers and mills.

About Probe Gold

Probe Gold Inc. is a leading Canadian company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is well-funded and dedicated to exploring and developing high-quality gold projects. Notably, it owns 100% of its flagship asset, the multimillion-ounce Novador Gold Project in Quebec, as well as an early-stage Detour Gold Quebec project. Probe controls a large land package of approximately 1835-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Quebec. The Company’s recent Novador updated Preliminary Economic Assessment outlines a robust mining plan with an average annual gold production of 255,000 ounces over a 12.6-year mine life.

Val-d’Or properties include gold resources totaling 6,728,600 ounces in the Measured and Indicated category and 3,277,100 ounces in the Inferred category along all trends and deposits.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

