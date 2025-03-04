2025 CAMPS Summit Selects Merakris Therapeutics’ Scientist with Inaugural “Best Comparative Trial” Award

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merakris Therapeutics is pleased to announce that its research has been recognized by the 2025 Cellular, Acellular, Matrix-like Products (CAMPs) Summit at its inaugural award ceremony held on February 28, 2025. The awards honor researchers and practitioners who have made significant contributions to CAMPs by producing robust new research data. Merakris Therapeutics’ scientist received the 2025 Best Comparative Trial Award for research on its Dermacyte® Amniotic Wound Care Matrix. Dermacyte Matrix is used to protect soft tissue defects and chronic, non-healing venous leg ulcers (VLUs) and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) and was shown to improve wound closure outcomes in the recognized research. W. Sam Fagg MS PhD received the award from Journal of Wound Care at the CAMPs Summit.

Results from Merakris Therapeutics’ Dermacyte Matrix multicentre clinical trial were recently published in the Journal of Wound Care. The paper, titled “Use of amniotic membrane in hard-to-heal wounds: a multicentre retrospective study,” demonstrates the efficacy of standalone decellularized human amniotic membrane (DHAM) application to hard-to-heal diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers.

Key Findings from the Study

The study analyzed 18 wounds in 11 patients. Wounds showed a significant reduction in volume after a single DHAM application, and a 50% reduction in wound size was observed after approximately two DHAM applications.

“Millions of Americans struggle from chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) annually, with up to 3% of adults in the United States developing severe venous leg ulcers (VLUs). Patients often find limited relief from existing treatments, leading to persistent discomfort, heightened infection risk, and diminished well-being,” said W. Sam Fagg MS PhD. “Dermacyte Matrix is a human amniotic membrane allograft developed to revolutionize care for those affected by this challenging condition. We are honored to be recognized by the 2025 CAMPs Summit for our research and development of Dermacyte Matrix.”

About Merakris Therapeutics

Merakris Therapeutics is a leading innovator in regenerative medicine focused on developing and commercializing biologically derived products for wound healing and other complex conditions. Leveraging advanced biologic manufacturing capabilities and a robust research pipeline, Merakris is committed to improving patient outcomes and advancing the science of regenerative therapies.

