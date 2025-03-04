Equine Imaging Services Industry Outlook 2025-2030: Investment in AI and New Modalities is Crucial

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Equine Imaging Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global equine imaging services market size is expected to reach USD 1.26 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.51% over the forecast period.

The equine imaging services industry is evolving with advancements in modalities like CT, PET, and ultrasonography. CT has expanded applications from head diagnostics to neck, back, and limb pathologies, enabling precise detection of osteoarthritis, fractures, and nerve impingement. PET, a functional imaging tool, identifies early changes in bone and soft tissue, complementing CT and MRI in foot and joint assessments. Ultrasonography remains vital for diagnosing and guiding treatments, especially in the cervical spine and sacroiliac regions. These innovations enhance diagnostic accuracy, improve treatment outcomes, and drive growth in the equine imaging market.







The installation of advanced veterinary imaging systems by leading private equine practices has boosted demand for equine imaging in the U.S. For instance, in February 2024, the Ralph Rogan Equine Performance Evaluation Arena at Ohio State University Veterinary Medical Center enhanced equine diagnostic capabilities with advanced imaging tools, specialized surfaces, and dynamic evaluation spaces. These innovations improve lameness assessments and performance diagnostics, driving advancements in the market for equine imaging services.



In addition, the expansion of key players in equine imaging is propelling segment growth. Through strategic investments and collaborations, these players are enhancing diagnostic capabilities for large animals, facilitating more accurate and targeted treatments. For instance, in May 2024, The Hanse Equine Hospital introduced the advanced "Qalibra LB Exceed" CT scanner, enhancing equine imaging capabilities with high-resolution, dual-energy scans for detailed visualization of soft tissue and bone. This innovation supports advanced lameness diagnostics, orthopedic surgery planning, and dental procedures, marking a significant leap in equine healthcare and driving growth in the equine imaging services industry.



Equine Imaging Services Market Report Highlights

Based on service type, the X-ray segment dominated the market with a share of 25.18% in 2024. However, the Computed Tomography (CT) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.80% during the forecast period due to technological advancements in equine imaging solutions.

Based on application, the orthopedics and traumatology segment accounted for the highest market share in 2024, and the dental application segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.49% owing to the rising prevalence of orthopedic disease in horses and the increase in equine sports activities worldwide.

Based on service provider, the veterinary hospitals and clinics segment held the highest market share in 2024, owing to the increasing demand for advanced equine diagnostic imaging technologies in hospitals. The academics and research institutes segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR in the coming years due to the increase in the installation of advanced imaging systems in veterinary colleges.

Based on region, North America had the largest share, 49.17%, of the market in 2024, and the Asia Pacific segment is anticipated to grow fastest, at 9.94%, in the coming years.

The market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of lameness and musculoskeletal issues in horses, increasing investments in equine healthcare, and advancements in diagnostic imaging technologies like standing CT and MRI. Growing equestrian sports and breeding programs globally further fuel the demand for precise diagnostic solutions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Equine Imaging Services Market Variable Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market

3.1.2. Ancillary Market

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Growing Equine Sports And Recreation Industry

3.2.1.2. Rising Awareness Of Early Disease Diagnosis

3.2.1.3. Growing Installment Of Advance Imaging Systems In Equine Hospitals

3.2.1.4. Technological Advancements In Equine Imaging Technologies

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High Cost of Advanced Imaging Systems

3.2.2.2. Lack of Skilled Professionals

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.3. Equine Imaging Services Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4. Estimated Horse Population, by key countries, 2024

3.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.6. Technology Landscape



Chapter 4. Equine Imaging Services Market: Service Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Equine Imaging Services Market: By Service type Movement Analysis

4.3. Equine Imaging Services Market Size & Trend Analysis By Service Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Equine Imaging Services Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Equine Imaging Services Market: By Application Movement Analysis

5.3. Equine Imaging Services Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Equine Imaging Services Market: Service Provider Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Equine Imaging Services Market: By Service Provider Movement Analysis

6.3. Equine Imaging Services Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Service Provider, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Equine Imaging Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Dashboard

7.2. Equine Imaging Services Market Share, By Region, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

7.3. Regional Outlook

7.4. North America

7.5. Europe

7.6. Asia Pacific

7.7. Latin America

7.8. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Participant Categorization

8.2. Company Market Position Analysis/Heap Map Analysis

8.3. Company Profiles

8.3.1. Surrey Hills Equine Veterinary Practice

8.3.2. Moore Equine P.C.

8.3.3. Daniel Equine Services

8.3.4. Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine

8.3.5. Hagyard Equine Medical Institute

8.3.6. Mid-Atlantic Equine Medical Center

8.3.7. Royal Veterinary College's Equine Referral Hospital

8.3.8. Rainbow Equine Hospital Limited

8.3.9. Chine House Veterinary Hospital Ltd.

8.3.10. National Research Center on Equines

8.4. Strategy Mapping

8.4.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

8.4.2. Partnerships & Collaborations

8.4.3. Expansion

8.4.4. Product launch

8.4.5. Others

8.5. List of other key players

Chapter 9. Key Takeaways



