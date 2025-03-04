Crowdfunding Industry Report 2025: Market to Experience 17.6% CAGR During 2024-2030, Reaching $5.53 Billion by 2030, Led by Kickstarter, Indiegogo, GoFundMe, Fundable, CrowdCube

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crowdfunding Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global crowdfunding market size is estimated to reach USD 5.53 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2025 to 2030. Growing demand for low-cost promotional tools, such as social media platforms for crowdfunding campaigns, is a major factor driving market growth. Furthermore, rising internet penetration has led to more accessibility of online crowdfunding platforms, which is further contributing to the growth of the crowdfunding market.







Crowdfunding Market Report Highlights

The equity-based crowdfunding segment is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to the growing popularity of equity crowdfunding platforms as it offers an equity share of the company to investors

The technology segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Growing demand for integrating innovative technologies such as blockchain, machine learning, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) into various digital platforms is expected to propel the growth of the segment

North America dominated the regional market in 2024. The rising number of startup companies across the region is driving the growth of the regional market

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.53 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Crowdfunding Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Industry Challenge

3.4. Crowdfunding Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Crowdfunding Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Crowdfunding Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Equity-Based Crowdfunding

4.4. Debt-Based Crowdfunding

4.5. Others

Chapter 5. Crowdfunding Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Crowdfunding Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Food & Beverage

5.4. Technology

5.5. Media

5.6. Real Estate

5.7. Healthcare

5.8. Others

Chapter 6. Crowdfunding Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Crowdfunding Market Share, by Region, 2024 & 2030, USD Million

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. Latin America

6.6. Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Market Positioning

7.4. Company Market Share Analysis

7.5. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.6. Strategy Mapping

7.6.1. Expansion

7.6.2. Mergers & Acquisition

7.6.3. Partnerships & Collaborations

7.6.4. New Product Launches

7.6.5. Research and Development

7.7. Company Profiles

7.7.1. Kickstarter, PBC

7.7.2. Indiegogo, Inc.

7.7.3. GoFundMe

7.7.4. Fundable

7.7.5. CrowdCube

7.7.6. SeedInvest Technology, LLC

7.7.7. Fundly

7.7.8. RealCrowd

7.7.9. RM Technologies LLC

7.7.10. WeFunder



