As XRP Nears A Potential All-Time High, Whales Load Up On XRPTurbo ($XRT)—Over 35,000 XRP Raised In Presale!





TALLINN, Estonia, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP’s price surge continues to electrify the crypto market, especially after news that XRP has been added to the U.S. strategic crypto reserve and rumors that the SEC could soon drop its longstanding case against Ripple.

Amidst this wave of enthusiasm, XRPTurbo has emerged as the newest gem on the XRP Ledger—an AI Agent Launchpad that has already raised over 35,000 XRP during its ongoing 30-day presale, which began on February 27th, 2025.

[Join Xrpturbo Presale]

What Is XRPTurbo?

XRPTurbo aims to harness XRP’s speed and scalability to introduce AI-driven automation and Real World Asset (RWA) projects to the Ripple ecosystem.

By leveraging XRPL’s ultra-fast, low-cost transactions, XRPTurbo offers a launchpad where users can deploy advanced AI agents capable of executing smart contracts, automating trading strategies, retrieving real-time data, and even handling social media tasks.

As the XRP ecosystem expands, XRPTurbo stands out as the go-to platform for incubating next-gen AI and RWA solutions—giving investors a front-row seat to the most innovative projects before they hit the market.

The Utility of $XRT Tokens

At the core of XRPTurbo is the $XRT token , a scarce asset with a fixed supply of 100 million tokens. Beyond basic transactions, $XRT fuels the entire platform:

Priority Access: $XRT holders gain early entry into AI and RWA launches on XRPTurbo.

Staking for Rewards: Earn passive income by locking up $XRT tokens; staking incentives are tied to launchpad participation.

Future Revenue Sharing: In later phases, a portion of XRPTurbo’s fees will be shared among stakers, offering a steady earning model.

How to Buy XRT Tokens

Get XRP: Acquire XRP from well-known exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit.

Set Up An XRP Wallet: Transfer your XRP to a non-custodial wallet (e.g., Xaman, Trust Wallet, or Ledger) that supports XRPL tokens.

Visit XRPTurbo’s Official Presale Page: Contribute your XRP to receive XRT tokens.

Stay Updated: Join XRPTurbo’s Telegram group for real-time news on partnerships, features, and presale milestones.

[Buy $XRT Tokens]

Don’t Miss Out on the AI-Powered Future of XRP

With over 35,000 XRP already poured into the presale and XRP inching closer to a potential all-time high, the time to act is now.

Whales and retail investors alike are turning their attention to XRPTurbo , anticipating substantial gains once the token goes live on multiple decentralized exchanges.

When the 30-day presale ends, $XRT will officially pair with XRP on DEXs—marking the start of what could be a new era for AI-driven utility on the Ripple blockchain.

Given the bullish sentiment around XRP and the growing appetite for AI automation in DeFi, XRPTurbo is shaping up to be the project everyone’s talking about.

Embrace the future of AI on XRP with XRPTurbo!

Website: https://xrpturbo.com/presale/

Join Presale: https://xrpturbo.com/presale/

Whitepaper: https://docs.xrpturbo.com/

Telegram: http://t.me/xrpturbocom

X (Twitter): https://x.com/xrpturbocom

Contact:

John Rodi

contact@xrpturbo.com

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by XRPTurbo. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6241ca0e-24ab-4bb0-bcc9-ca3c6cbad234