Capitalizing on the $2.68 Trillion Defense Market: Key Opportunities for 2025

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Defense Industry Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global military expenditure is estimated to be USD 2.56 trillion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.68 trillion in 2025 at a growth rate of 4.9% from 2023 to 2024. The Global Defense Outlook 2025 provides an in-depth examination of significant trends and recent advancements in the defense sector. It anticipates potential future developments and associated opportunities in 2025 and beyond. This study is designed to empower participants in the defense industry to make strategic decisions, with a particular focus on key forthcoming opportunities.







Utilizing meticulously curated datasets within the Aerospace and Defense practice, the analysis incorporates insights from both the research team and industry experts. In addition to drawing on major findings from published syndicate studies, this outlook study incorporates firsthand observations from recent, thorough investigations. The analysis encompasses crucial programs and contracts, along with an assessment of the impact of ongoing and recent conflicts. Persistent threat perceptions and emerging defense risks are also addressed to validate future predictions.



Global macroeconomic trends are scrutinized to compare economic indicators and their correlation with defense spending, especially capital expenditure. Special attention is given to the competitive landscape of the defense industry, highlighting new product launches and significant contract wins to substantiate the developments and future opportunities under consideration.



The analysis goes on to evaluate the performance of the global defense industry in 2024 and projects the same for 2025. The predictive analysis for 2025 also outlines the expected key trends in the defense industry. This particular segment is crafted to offer a comprehensive overview of emerging opportunities for defense industry participants, particularly those targeted for customized, in-depth investigations by the Aerospace & Defense practice.



Report Scope:

Base Year: 2024

Study Period: 2023-2025

Forecast Year: 2025

Geographical

Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East

Key Concepts

Global military expenditure analysis

Fleet size analysis (land, airborne, and naval)

Autonomous platforms

Trending technologies

Digital & innovative startups thriving in the defense sector

AI startups attracting investments from defense OEMS

Major acquisitions in the defense sector

Evolution of space as a critical warfighting domain

Drones reshaping battlefield

Growing focus on multidomain operations

Growing adoption of unmanned underwater vehicles in defense

Naval asset sustainment

Predictive maintenance and digital twin technologies

Geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East

Key Focus Areas

Technological advancements and opportunities in the defense industry

Study Objectives

To understand the key technologies and geo-political trends impacting the defense industry in 2025

To estimate the defense industry performance at the global level, key regions, and sector/segment

To identify growth opportunities and provide recommendations for market participants to tap key opportunities

Who Should be Interested in the Report?

Industry stakeholders (OEMs, Tier I and Tier II suppliers, service providers, and others) with business interests in Defense Outlook for 2025

The report boasts of insights and market developments for leadership and teams aligned with strategy, product, R&D, sales, and marketing

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 104 Forecast Period 2023-2024 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.56 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2024 $2.68 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Key Developments in 2024

1.2 Key Predictions for 2025



2. Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology

2.1 Study Scope

2.2 Study Objectives and Methodology



3. Global Macroeconomic Analysis

3.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of Top 10 Countries: Real GDP Growth Rate and GDP Per Capita

3.2 Global Macroeconomic Indicators: Global GDP and Defense Expenditure as a Share of GDP

3.3 Global and Country-Level Macroeconomic Indicators: Defense Expenditure, 2023-2025

3.4 Global and Country-Level Macroeconomic Indicators: Share of Global Arms Imports and Exports



4. Global Defense Industry Performance

4.1 Global Military Expenditure, 2023 vs. 2024

4.2 Platform-Wise Budget Allocation, 2023 vs. 2024

4.3 Land Combat Vehicles, 2023 vs. 2024

4.4 Global Combat Aircraft vs. Helicopters vs. Transport Aircraft, 2023 vs. 2024

4.5 Global Combat Aircraft, 2023 vs. 2024

4.6 Global Combat Helicopters, 2023 vs. 2024

4.7 Global Transport Aircraft, 2023 vs. 2024

4.8 Global Combat Vessel, 2023 vs. 2024



5. Key Developments in Global Defense Industry, 2024

5.1 Key Developments in 2024

5.1.1 Digital & Innovative Startups Thriving in the Defense Sector

5.1.2 AI Startups Attracting Investments from Defense OEMs

5.1.3 Major Acquisitions in the Defense Sector

5.1.4 Evolution of Space as a Critical Warfighting Domain

5.1.5 Drones Reshaping Battlefield

5.1.6 Growing Focus on Multidomain Operations

5.1.7 Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) in Defense

5.1.8 Naval Asset Sustainment

5.1.9 Predictive Maintenance & Digital Twin in Defense

5.1.10 Geopolitical Conflicts in the Middle East

5.1.11 Defense Stock Prices



6. Global Defense Industry: Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Defense Industry Outlook: Competitive Analysis



7. Global Defense Industry Performance, 2024 vs. 2025

7.1 Global Military Expenditure, 2024 vs. 2025

7.2 Platform-Wise Budget Allocation, 2024 vs. 2025

7.3 Global Land Combat Vehicles, 2024 vs. 2025

7.4 Global Combat Aircraft vs. Helicopters vs. Transport Aircraft, 2024 vs. 2025

7.5 Global Combat Vessel, 2024 vs. 2025



8. Key Trends in Defense Industry, 2025

8.1 Key Trends in 2025

8.1.1 Growing Adoption of Autonomous Counter-Drone Systems

8.1.2 Hypersonic Technologies in Defense

8.1.3 Hypersonic Interceptors to be Developed for Missile Defense Systems

8.1.4 Multiple Defense Forces to Invest in Enhanced Space Situational Awareness

8.1.5 Deployment of AR & VR Technologies in Defense

8.1.6 Growing Adoption of Laser-based Space Communication in Defense

8.1.7 Weaponization of Robots in Defense

8.1.8 Cybersecurity for Defense

8.1.9 Net Zero Initiatives in Defense

8.1.10 Future of NATO Under Trump: Implications for Member Budgets

8.1.11 Elon Musk's Role in Doge on Defense Spending



9. Key Growth Opportunities and Recommendations

9.1 Autonomous Counter-Drone Systems

9.2 Hypersonic Technologies in Defense

9.3 Hypersonic Interceptors for Missile Defense

9.4 Enhanced Space Situational Awareness Capabilities

9.5 Deployment of AR & VR Technologies in Defense

9.6 Laser-based Space Communication

9.7 Weaponized Robots

9.8 Cybersecurity

9.9 Net Zero Initiatives in Defense



10. Key Takeaways



11. Appendix

11.1 Top 15 Global Trends, 2024

11.2 About the Analyst



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rpykyq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment