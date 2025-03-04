ESP Unveils Next Phase of Container 42 (“C42”) Smart Container Technology

LOS ANGELES, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESP Logistics Technology (“ESP”), a company dedicated to solving global supply chain problems through powerful location-based analytics, announces the next phase of its C42 smart container technology – offering expanded capabilities.

Building on over five years of success in monitoring smart containers, C42 has added enhanced cutting-edge AI and sensor technology from partner RSAE Labs and supply chain risk assessment capabilities from partner Rebirth Analytics.

“The combination of RSAE and Rebirth, along with ESP’s powerful Maestro analytics platform, gives us a comprehensive industry-leading offering for ensuring the safe handling of cargo, minimizing the risk of damage or theft as cargo passes through the supply chain,” said Dan Pimentel, president of ESP.

This newly enhanced solution provides powerful tools to protect and keep track of containerized cargo with real-time location insights, specialized risk assessments, and the newest sensors monitoring critical factors- such as location, temperature, humidity, and shock. This enables shippers to monitor the custody of goods at each step of the journey from origin to destination, with real-time alerts of abnormal conditions.

For more information, visit www.esplogisticstech.com/solutions/container42.

About ESP Logistics Technology

ESP’s mission is to connect the global supply chain through its cloud-based geospatial platform, exponentially increasing productivity via real-time location intelligence and end-to-end visibility while reducing the environmental impact of the movement. www.esplogisticstech.com

About Rebirth Analytics

Rebirth Analytics empowers supply chain resilience by combining advanced risk assessment and predictive analytics, enabling organizations to proactively address threats and optimize operations. www.rebirthanalytics.com/

About RSAE Labs Inc.

RSAE Labs Inc., a veteran-owned business in Panama City, Florida, has developed and deployed DoD-level cyber secure solutions that elevate global asset tracking and security across the entire global supply chain. RSAE devices, used worldwide, monitor dry and refrigerated containers, trailers, rail cars, and other high-value assets. The Global Sentinel product provides real-time critical data that drives real-time decisions. RSAE’s mist®, an advanced wireless mesh protocol, monitors fuel, water, mobile bridges, munitions, aircraft components, and other high-value goods. www.rsaemist.com

