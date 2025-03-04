Hexachlorodisilane Market is Projected to Reach US$ 284.8 Million by 2035 at a 4.5% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, The global hexachlorodisilane market was valued at US$ 175.9 million in 2024 and has been forecasted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 4.5% to end up at US$ 284.8 million by 2035.

The reasons being the increasing demand for semiconductors and microelectronics, which is essentially driving the market for hexachlorodisilane or (HCDS) can said to be the basic precursor for semiconductor manufacturing. There has been a rise in the requirements for high-purity materials such as HCDS because there is increased dependency on power-intensive electronic devices in the manufacturing industry.

The latest changes in semiconductor technologies usually come in the form of miniaturization, which is, dependent on performance enhancement through the usage of ultra-high purity materials to meet rigorous quality standardizations. Another factor that will help boost the growth is the rapid production of everything from consumer electronics, especially smartphones and IoT devices, and a growing market for semiconductors due to this.

The electric vehicle market is also important as power management and autonomous driving technology will use a large number of semiconductors. Therefore, with increasing adoption momentum for EVs, it can be expected to drive the demand for high-power semiconductors and therefore HCDS significantly.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global Hexachlorodisilane market is projected to grow at 5% CAGR and reach US$ 284.8 million by 2035

CAGR and reach by 2035 The market created an absolute opportunity of US$ 101.4 million growing at a CAGR of 5% between 2025-2035

growing at a CAGR of between 2025-2035 East Asia is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 8% in 2035

in 2035 Consumer Electronics under Industry are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7% creating an absolute opportunity of US$ 54.6 million between 2024 and 2035

creating an absolute opportunity of between 2024 and 2035 South Asia and East Asia are expected to create an absolute opportunity of US$ 69.28 million collectively

“Adoption across various industries, and technological advancement in manufacturing process will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Hexachlorodisilane Market:

Air Liquide; Altogen Chemicals; DNF; Dow Corning; Engtegris; Evonik Industries; New Silicon; Silicon Products Bitterfeld GmbH Co; Toagosei; UP Chemical; Wonik Materials; Other Prominent Players.

Market Development

Global Hexachlorodisilane market key players are focusing on expansion activities, technological advancement, product innovations, strategic partnerships and collaborations, and regulatory compliances to acquire significant share in the industry.

For Instance, on September 2024, Tata Group and Analog Devices have partnered to explore semiconductor manufacturing opportunities in India. This collaboration aligns with the Indian government's efforts to boost electronics manufacturing.

Hexachlorodisilane Industry News:

On February 2023, a prominent supplier of semiconductor products MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, has announced that it has entered into an agreement with its French subsidiaries to acquire the assets and operations of OMMIC SAS. It is a semiconductor manufacturer known for its expertise in wafer fabrication.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Hexachlorodisilane market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Application (Semiconductor Manufacturing, Chemical Synthesis and Other), End-Use Industry (Electronics, Renewable Energy, Automotive and Others) By Purity Level (High-Purity HCDS, Standard Purity HCDS) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

