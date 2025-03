Turmalina Metals Name Change to King Copper Discovery Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turmalina Metals Corp. (“Turmalina”, or the “Company”; TBX-TSXV, TBXXF-OTCQB, 3RI-FSE) is pleased to provide an update on the recently announced corporate name change, from “Turmalina Metals Corp.” to “King Copper Discovery Corp.” and a symbol change on the TSXV from TBX to KCP, which is effective March 11, 2025 (the "Name Change").

The new CUSIP number for the Company’s common shares will be 494726102, and the new ISIN number will be CA4947261026. The share capital of the Company will remain unchanged.

The updating of various presentation materials, which is in progress, will reflect the Company’s focus on the Colquemayo copper-gold-silver project, which is located in the Moquegua department, near the border with the Arequipa department in Southern Peru.

The road-accessible project, of which the Company has an option to earn a 100% interest, covers 6,600 hectares with copper-gold-silver mineralization in high-sulphidation epithermal systems hosted by phreatomagmatic and hydrothermal breccias that have been emplaced into Miocene to Pliocene andesitic volcanic rocks. Intense hydrothermal alteration has been mapped over an area of 10 km by 3 km.

Historic drill results from Colquemayo (see Turmalina News Release dated July 3, 2024 for details) include an intersection that returned:

237.3 m @ 2.4 % Cu, 0.08 g/t Au & 10 g/t Ag , including 161.2 m @ 3.4% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au & 14 g/t Ag , and 31.3 m @ 14.8% Cu, 0.2 g/t Au & 47 g/t Ag .



Vice President and Director, Chico Azevedo, states “The high-grade potential of the Colquemayo mineralized system is illustrated by prior drilling that returned up to 15.15 metres of 27% copper, within a broader 237.3 metre intercept of 2.4% copper starting at a down-holed depth of 306.25m. In addition to targeting extensions to this high-grade epithermal mineralization, our exploration will follow up indications of an underlying copper porphyry system identified in prior drilling. Our exploration model at Colquemayo draws on its similarities to linked epithermal and porphyry systems in the Andes, a prime example being Filo del Sol, in Argentina”.

A drill program is being designed on the basis of an exploration model developed from the re-logging of approximately 20,000 metres of historic drill core, integrated with assay data, mapped geology and mineral alteration zoning.

The Company has established access to the Project for initial baseline fieldwork and has maintained close contact with the communities of Palcamayo and Amata, which own most of the surface rights in the Project area. The Company has also initiated contacts with neighbouring communities and local authorities to inform them about the nature and status of the Project.

Turmalina has engaged INSIDEO, an environmental consulting company based in Lima, to complete baseline studies and prepare and environmental impact assessment (the Declaracion de Impacto Ambiental - the ‘DIA’), which is a key requirement for the drill permit application. INSIDEO has completed all related fieldwork originally planned, including soil and water sampling, air quality and noise control tests, and all studies related to the biological baseline.

About Turmalina Metals Corp. and Our Projects: Turmalina is a TSXV-listed exploration company focused on the Colquemayo gold-copper project in South America. Turmalina is led by a team responsible for multiple gold-copper-silver discoveries.

Qualified Person: All scientific and technical information in this news release has been approved by Dr. Rohan Wolfe, Technical Advisor, MAIG, who serves as the Qualified Person (QP) under the definition of National Instrument 43-101. Dr Wolfe has conducted a review of historic data at the project, reviewed the Company’s due diligence study of the Project and has conducted an independent QA/QC review of historic drilling assays, and consents to the inclusion of this information in the form and context in which it appears.

