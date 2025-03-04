Golioth Unveils Breakthrough Bluetooth-to-Cloud Connectivity for IoT Products

First-of-its-kind solution eliminates costly custom gateway development, enabling seamless cloud management for Bluetooth devices

SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golioth, the complete cloud platform for connected devices, today announced the launch of its Private Access Program for Bluetooth-to-Cloud Connectivity, a groundbreaking solution that makes it simple for Bluetooth devices to connect to the cloud without complex custom gateway development.

The new offering enables Bluetooth devices to securely send data to the cloud while leveraging all of Golioth's powerful cloud features — including secure data routing, fleet management, and remote updates — just like their cellular, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet-connected counterparts.

"Connecting Bluetooth devices to the internet is a complex endeavor requiring companies to invest months of engineering effort into custom gateway solutions that are difficult to build and maintain," said Dan Mangum, CTO of Golioth. "Golioth's Bluetooth-to-Cloud support is the first step towards extending our secure, reliable platform services to devices that are not directly connected to the internet–enabling customers to bring more capable products to market faster while reducing costs and operational overhead."

Transforming Bluetooth IoT Development

Golioth's Bluetooth-to-Cloud connectivity solution addresses key challenges facing IoT product developers:

Eliminates Custom Gateway Development : The new Golioth Bluetooth SDK and prebuilt gateway firmware save months of engineering effort

: The new Golioth Bluetooth SDK and prebuilt gateway firmware save months of engineering effort Lowers Costs & Extends Battery Life : Bluetooth devices share gateway connections instead of requiring individual cellular or Wi-Fi connections

: Bluetooth devices share gateway connections instead of requiring individual cellular or Wi-Fi connections Enables Complete Fleet Management : All Bluetooth devices appear alongside gateways in the Golioth Console for clear visibility and control

: All Bluetooth devices appear alongside gateways in the Golioth Console for clear visibility and control Ensures End-to-End Security: Data is encrypted from device to cloud, maintaining security best practices

Kyle Matthews, Director of Firmware Engineering at Blur, a firm specializing in medical device product development and manufacturing and current Golioth customer, explains, “Bluetooth is a huge part of Blur's business as a medical device product development firm. Some of our biggest challenges–and costs–come from revalidating applications made in the early life stages of a product,” Matthews continues, “The Golioth Bluetooth Solution will allow us to quickly iterate on device-side logic without any app development in the critical path. Having direct device access for leaf nodes will further improve our ability to deliver precise changes to devices connected to the Golioth backend. All of the Golioth cloud capabilities enable us to deliver key features to each new project we put onto the platform. Being able to push updates to leaf nodes enables precise and rapid changes to devices, which enables a rapid feedback loop.”

The Private Access Program is ideal for IoT product developers building Bluetooth-connected devices, companies seeking lower-cost alternatives to Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity, and gateway OEMs looking to offer fully managed solutions for Bluetooth device connectivity.

Early adopters are already implementing the technology across medical devices, asset tracking systems, and industrial monitoring applications.

Availability and Roadmap

The Private Access Program for Bluetooth-to-Cloud Connectivity begins March 4, 2025, with initial features including data and log streaming plus network visualization. Full general availability is planned for Q2 2025, including OTA updates for Bluetooth devices and expanded fleet management capabilities.

Program participants will receive:

Early access to Bluetooth device connectivity features

Direct collaboration with the Golioth team to shape the feature roadmap

A head start on development with their own hardware and use cases



Golioth maintains its commitment to transparent, usage-based pricing with this new offering. The company confirms that directly connected devices using Ethernet, Wi-Fi, or cellular will remain free of connection fees, with customers paying only for the cloud services their devices actually use. Golioth plans to work with customers on pricing for the Bluetooth Connectivity capability during the private access period and will finalize pricing for general availability.

Get Involved

Companies interested in joining the Private Access Program can sign up at glth.io/bluetooth .

About Golioth

Founded in 2020, Golioth helps engineers overcome the challenges of IoT development to get to production faster. The Golioth platform, firmware SDK, suite of tools, and reference designs accelerate the time to market for the next generation of devices, making IoT infrastructure more secure, dependable, and sustainable. Golioth is backed by investors including Zetta Venture Partners, Blackhorn Ventures, Differential Ventures, MongoDB Ventures, and Lorimer Ventures. More at www.golioth.io .

Press Contact

Ariana Faustini

pr@golioth.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9bf81a72-9645-40ff-b5a6-4978f16dbb22