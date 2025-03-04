Spring into Fun with Chuck E. Cheese Spring Break 2025 Deals

IRVING, Texas, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck E. Cheese, the No. 1 global entertainment fun center and beloved destination for family outings, is thrilled to kick-off the Spring Break Season with a lineup of amazing deals for its most loyal guests. Members of Chuck E. Cheese’s popular Fun Pass Membership program will enjoy endless fun and unforgettable memories for the whole family. With inflation as a continued concern for most American families, Chuck E. Cheese is keeping families entertained with fantastic deals for all Fun Pass Members for six weeks.

This Spring Break season, Chuck E. Cheese is bringing something new and exciting every week. From jumping, winning tickets for exclusive prizes, or enjoying exclusive discounts on food and drinks, there's offers every week:

Week 1: March 10 – March 13 Start Spring Break with a Bounce: Enjoy a $5 All-Day Jump Pass in the new Chuck E. Cheese Trampoline Zone from Monday to Thursday. A savings of up to $10

Week 2: March 17 – March 23 Ticket Extravaganza: Earn 500 Bonus E-Tickets and let the good times roll. More tickets mean more chances to win awesome, upgraded prizes!

Week 3: March 24 – March 30 Bronze & Silver Fun Pass Holders get upgraded to Gold-level discounts on Food & Beverage (50% off) – for the entire week!

Week 4: March 31- April 3 $5 All-Day Jump Pass is back for another week of excitement from Monday to Thursday. Don't miss out on the chance for more jumping joy! A savings of up to $10

Week 5: April 7- April 13 Bronze & Silver Fun Pass Holders get upgraded to Gold-level discount on Food & Beverage (50% off) – for another entire week of savings!

Week 6: April 14- April 17 Spring Break Close Out! Final $5 All-Day Jump Pass offer from Monday to Thursday. It's the last chance to jump into the fun before the break ends. A savings of up to $10



About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. For over 47 years Chuck E. Cheese has been the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, and they continue to set the standard for family entertainment through its interactive experiences, exciting arcade games and beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. Committed to providing a fun, safe and inclusive environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $24 million to schools and non-profits through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers, with locations in 45 states and 16 foreign countries and territories. In PMQ’s Pizza Power Report 2025, Chuck E. Cheese was named one of the top 10 pizza chains in the U.S. For more information visit chuckecheese.com.

Media Contact: Alejandra Brady, Alejandra.brady@cecentertainment.com ; 945.336.3443

