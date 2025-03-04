Aclaris Therapeutics to Participate in Two March Healthcare Conferences

WAYNE, Pa., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel product candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming healthcare conferences in March.

On Tuesday March 11, 2025, at 3:00 PM EDT, Aclaris’ Chief Executive Officer Dr. Neal Walker and other members of Aclaris’ senior leadership team will participate in a fireside chat during the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, Florida.





On Thursday March 27, 2025, at 9:00 AM EDT, Dr. Walker and other members of Aclaris’ senior leadership team will participate in a virtual fireside chat during the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Virtual Conference



A live and archived webcast of both events will be accessible on the Events page of https://www.aclaristx.com/. The webcasts will be available on the Aclaris website for at least 30 days.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel product candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of product candidates powered by a robust R&D engine. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com and follow Aclaris on X (formerly Twitter) at @AclarisTx and on LinkedIn.

Aclaris Therapeutics Contact:

Will Roberts

Senior Vice President

Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

(484) 329-2125

wroberts@aclaristx.com