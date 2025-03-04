Guardian Capital LP Launches i3 Global Dividend Premium Yield Fund

TORONTO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP (“Guardian Capital”) is excited to announce the launch of Guardian i3 Global Dividend Premium Yield Fund (the “Fund”). The Fund has closed its initial offering of exchange-traded fund units of the Fund (the “ETF Units”). The ETF Units are expected to commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange when the market opens this morning under the ticker symbol GIDY.

The Fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation and regular distributions by investing directly and indirectly primarily in global dividend-paying securities and employing a dynamic covered call option writing strategy. In addition to ETF Units, the Fund offers Series A units, Series F units and Series I units. Certain product information of the Fund is set out below:

Ticker/

Fund Code Management Fee1 Administration Fee1 ETF Units TSX: GIDY 0.70% 0.10% Series A Units GCG 518 1.70% 0.10% Series F Units GCG 618 0.70% 0.10% 1Plus applicable taxes.

The Fund gives investors access to Guardian Capital’s flagship Global Dividend Growth strategy, managed by its i³ Investments® team, with the addition of a covered-call options overlay, overseen by Guardian Capital’s Directed Outcomes team, which aims to increase the income yield of the portfolio. By adding a conservative covered call strategy to the Global Dividend Growth strategy, the Fund aims to generate additional yield that is tax-efficient, as the option premiums are expected to be treated as capital gains, and distributions from the Fund will be paid to investors on a monthly basis.

“The Global Dividend Premium Yield Fund creates a completely different option for investors and advisors looking for the enhanced yield offered by covered call option overlays without sacrificing the integrity of the underlying investment thesis which drives long term total returns,” said Barry Gordon, Head of Retail Asset Management at Guardian Capital. “So many covered-write mandates represent a crude, systematic overlay optimized to generate eye-popping yields without regard to the behaviour or outlook of the underlying stocks, or the long-term total return sacrifices that are made in search of those yields. This Fund represents a synthesis of the stock picking prowess of the i3 Investments® team and the nuanced and bespoke approach to option overlays offered by our Directed Outcomes team. The Fund will strive to deliver monthly income and a long-term total return profile that is consistent with the 5-star underlying Global Dividend Growth mandate* and deserves attention from any investor or advisor looking to get exposure to global equities and is seeking higher income.”

For further information regarding the Fund, please visit www.guardiancapital.com (for Series I units) or www.guardiancapital.com/investmentsolutions (for all other series of units).

About Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited and the successor to its original investment management business, which was founded in 1962. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please call 416-350-8899 or visit www.guardiancapital.com.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) is a global investment management company servicing institutional, retail and private clients through its subsidiaries. As of December 31, 2024, Guardian had C$169.0 billion of total client assets while managing a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$1.2 billion. Founded in 1962, Guardian’s reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of authenticity, integrity, stability and trustworthiness have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information included in this press release constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook”, “objective”, “view”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “should”, “plan”, “continue”, or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events or the negative thereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to management’s beliefs, plans, views, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations such as income yield and long-term capital appreciation of the Fund and tax treatment of option premiums. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s beliefs and is based on information currently available. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in providing this forward-looking information. All forward-looking information in this press release is qualified by the following cautionary statements.

Although Guardian Capital believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause Guardian Capital’s actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include but are not limited to: general economic and market conditions, including interest rates, business competition, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, military conflicts in various parts of the world, the failure to satisfy any applicable stock exchange requirements, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Fund’s prospectus and the disclosure documents filed by Guardian Capital with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces and territories of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.com. The reader is cautioned to consider these factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is presented as of the preparation date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing Guardian Capital’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Guardian Capital undertakes no obligation, except as required by applicable law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase units of the Fund and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the Fund. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

All trademarks, registered and unregistered, are owned by Guardian Capital Group Limited and are used under licence.

*Refers to the 5-star Morningstar Rating of Guardian i3 Global Dividend Growth Fund – Series WF, as of January 31, 2025. Morningstar Rating, commonly referred to as the “Star Rating”, relates how a fund has performed on a risk-adjusted basis against its Morningstar category peers and is a purely quantitative, backward-looking measure of a fund’s past performance, designated from one to five stars, which is subject to change monthly. The Star Rating is based on the calculated Morningstar Risk Adjusted Return (MRAR) of a fund compared to its peers within the same CIFSC category for the same period. Morningstar calculates the MRAR for categories with at least 5 funds, and for funds with at least 3 years of performance history. To determine a fund’s Star Rating, the fund and its peer are ranked by their MRARs. If a fund scores in the top 10% of its category, it receives five stars (High); if it falls in the next 22.5%, it receives four stars (Above Average); the next 35% earns a fund three stars (Neutral or Average); those in the next 22.5% received two stars (Below Average); and the lowest 10% received one star (Low). The overall rating is a weighted combination of the 3, 5 and 10 year ratings. Overall ratings are adjusted where a fund has less than 5 or 10 years of history. Please refer to www.morningstar.ca for greater detail on the calculation of the Star Ratings, which is objective and based entirely on a mathematical evaluation of past performance and is not to be construed as an endorsement of any fund. It’s a useful tool for identifying funds worthy of further research, but shouldn’t be considered buy or sell recommendations.

© 2025 Morningstar Research Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Morningstar Star Ratings for the Guardian i3 Global Dividend Growth Fund within the Global Dividend & Income Equity category as at January 31, 2025 and is subject to change each month:

Star Rating (number of Funds in category) Overall 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year Series WF 5 5 (182 funds) N/A (174 funds) N/A (118 funds) Series W 4 4 (182 funds) 4 (174 funds) 3 (118 funds)

As the Series W units of the Fund have less than 5 years of performance history, the 5 and 10 year Star Rating is not available.

