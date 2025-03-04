GT Biopharma to Participate in the 10th Anniversary of the Innate Killer Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GTBP), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics based on the Company's proprietary TriKE® natural killer (NK) cell engager platform, today announced that Jeffrey Miller, MD1 from the University of Minnesota Medical School2 will participate as an expert speaker at the 10th Anniversary of the Innate Killer Summit being held March 3-5, 2025 in San Diego, CA.

10th Anniversary of the Innate Killer Summit

Title: Showcasing Advantages of Tri-Specific Killer Engagers to Turbocharge NK Recruitment & Potency Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Time: 1:30 pm PT Participant: Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD, Deputy Director, Masonic Cancer Center, Co-Leader Immunology Program at the University of Minnesota Medical School & Consulting Senior Medical Director, GT Biopharma

Dr. Miller will speak to the mechanisms by which tri-specific engagers enhance NK cell activity, their unique ability to work synergistically with NK cells to improve cytotoxicity and increase cytokine release, and the preclinical and clinical data shown to date.

GTB-3650, GT Biopharma’s wholly owned second-generation TriKE, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in patients with hematological malignancies. Enrollment is proceeding as expected, marking consistent advancement in the trial which will evaluate GTB-3650 in up to approximately 14 patients (seven cohorts) with relapsed or refractory (r/r) CD33 expressing hematologic malignancies, including refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). The company anticipates sharing initial data from the study in 2025. More details can be found on clinicaltrials.gov with the identifier: NCT06594445 .

About GT Biopharma, Inc.

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based on our proprietary TriKE® NK cell engager platform. Our TriKE® platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system’s natural killer cells. GT Biopharma has an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE® technology. For more information, please visit gtbiopharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TriKE® is a registered trademark owned by GT Biopharma, Inc.

1 Dr. Miller is the Consulting Senior Medical Director at GT Biopharma and holds stock and options in GTBP.

2 The University of Minnesota, pursuant to its license agreement with GT Biopharma, is entitled to receive royalties should commercial sales of GTB-3650 be realized. This interest has been reviewed and managed by the University of Minnesota in accordance with its conflict of interest policies.