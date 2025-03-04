FactSet Acquires LogoIntern

NORWALK, Conn., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, announced the acquisition of TableTop Data, Inc. (“LogoIntern”), a workflow tool beloved by junior bankers to streamline the unenviable task of adding, organizing, and formatting logos into pitch decks. This acquisition builds on FactSet’s recently launched Pitch Creator solution to bring automation to another time-consuming and manual aspect of a junior banker’s daily workflow.

“So many of us have spent too much time resizing, reordering, and manipulating logos in presentations. While an annoyance for most, for our investment banking clients, this tedious and mundane task is a necessary part of their pitch creation workflow,” said Kendra Brown, Senior Vice President and Senior Director of Banking and Sell-Side Research at FactSet. “FactSet is committed to improving junior banker productivity and driving deal capacity. Incorporating LogoIntern into our product portfolio will free up time for our users to focus on more interesting, higher-value work.”

Founded in 2016 by a former investment banking analyst, LogoIntern offers a productivity solution that helps financial services professionals create well formatted logo outputs for presentations faster. Current customers include leading global investment banks, boutique advisors, middle market banks, and private equity and venture capital firms.

“When I started LogoIntern, my goal was to create modern software tools that make tedious work better for junior bankers,” said Jack Archer, Founder and CEO, LogoIntern. “I’m excited to continue this mission at FactSet and join the team in building the next generation of banker productivity solutions that empower users and bring new-found efficiency to their daily work.”

The transaction closed on March 3, 2025 and is not expected to have a material impact on FactSet’s fiscal 2025 results.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) helps the financial community to see more, think bigger, and work better. Our digital platform and enterprise solutions deliver financial data, analytics, and open technology to more than 8,200 global clients, including over 218,000 individual users. Clients across the buy-side and sell-side as well as wealth managers, private equity firms, and corporations achieve more every day with our comprehensive and connected content, flexible next-generation workflow solutions, and client-centric specialized support. As a member of the S&P 500, we are committed to sustainable growth and have been recognized amongst the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Glassdoor as a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award winner. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

FactSet

Investor Relations:

investor_relations@factset.com

Media Relations:

Megan Kovach

+1.512.736.2795

megan.kovach@factset.com