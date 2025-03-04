ScottsMiracle-Gro Names Jim Safka to Lead Ecommerce Initiatives

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the world’s leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden care as well as a leading provider of indoor and hydroponic growing products, today announced that Jim Safka has been named senior vice president of ecommerce.

Safka is an accomplished executive with extensive and pioneering experience in technology, marketing and management. He previously served as CEO of Match.com, which grew by more than 20 percent annually under his leadership. He also ran AT&T Wireless’s ecommerce platform, where under his leadership the digital channel generated significant revenue and profitability increases. Previously, he was CEO of Ask.com, ran a venture portfolio and held key product and marketing roles at E-Trade and Intuit. Most recently, Safka was chief marketing officer at CapConnect+, a financial technology company whose digital marketplace simplifies fixed income issuing and investing.

“As we continue to evolve our Company, we are committed to investing in initiatives that strengthen our retailer relationships while expanding into new channels to maximize our growth potential,” said Nate Baxter, president and COO of ScottsMiracle-Gro.

“Jim’s unique blend of technology and digital marketing expertise will help us develop powerful ecommerce capabilities to better connect with consumers on multiple levels and drive more people to our leading brands. We will jumpstart this channel expansion effort with an increased presence on the ecommerce sites of our retail partners.”

Safka added, “I could not be more excited to create a digital future for a legendary American company whose roots go back to 1868. I’ve spent my career building deep connections between brands and consumers - and building communities like I did at Match.com – and the potential to create and nurture those connections is the opportunity of a lifetime. Love grounds us, and so do our lawns and gardens.”

Safka holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California and earned his master’s in management and marketing from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world’s largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

