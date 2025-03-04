TopBuild to Acquire Seal-Rite Insulation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada, announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Seal-Rite Insulation, based in Omaha, Neb. Seal-Rite generates approximately $15 million in annual revenue and has been installing fiberglass and spray foam for the residential and commercial end markets in the Omaha and Lincoln areas for over 25 years. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.

Robert Buck, President and CEO of TopBuild, said, “We are excited to have the Seal-Rite team join us as we strengthen our installation presence in Nebraska. Seal-Rite has a proven track record and a strong reputation in the area, and we look forward to continuing to drive growth and profitability across the business.”

Gil Bittner, Owner and President of Seal-Rite, continued, “We are looking forward to becoming part of the TopBuild family and continuing our focus on providing a superior experience and tremendous value for our customers.”

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment which has approximately 250 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses approximately 190 branches across the United States and Canada. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

About Seal-Rite

Based in Omaha, Neb. Seal-Rite is family owned and has been providing insulation solutions for homes in the Omaha and Lincoln areas for over 25 years. Seal-Rite has a proven record as an insulation contractor, using only the highest quality products to combat rising energy costs. Our goal is to provide both a superior experience and tremendous value for our customers.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying our expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

