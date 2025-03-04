ChampionX’s Aerial Optical Gas Imaging (AOGI) Platform Secures EPA Approval for Regulatory Compliance

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CHX), a global leader in oilfield technology, announced today its ChampionX Emissions Technologies’ Aerial Optical Gas Imaging (AOGI) platform has received approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the Methane Alternative Test Method outlined in OOOOb. This approval marks a significant milestone in emissions management, empowering operators to integrate AOGI into their emissions monitoring programs to detect and locate fugitive methane emissions with unmatched efficiency and precision.

ChampionX’s AOGI platform has gained industry-wide recognition for its ability to complement fugitive emissions screening processes. It helps create efficiency with the possibility of surveying over 150 sites per day. By leveraging Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) technology, AOGI offers a scalable solution with the intent of reducing the time and cost required for emissions monitoring for operators of all sizes.

“As the first component-level platform approved by the EPA, AOGI represents a new standard in emissions monitoring,” said Sivasankaran ‘Soma’ Somasundaram, President & CEO of ChampionX. “This advanced method enables operators to monitor emissions to assist operators in taking action to meet regulatory requirements efficiently while seamlessly integrating into their existing workflows.”

This proven method combines high-definition OGI technology with an advanced gimbal system to detect, locate, and visualize methane leaks with pinpoint accuracy. The OGI technology has been refined for a variety of applications, including handheld, fixed, drone, and aerial systems.

“It’s the ultimate use of OGI, a familiar and trusted technology to pinpoint leaks quickly and efficiently from the air,” said Shankar Annamalai, Senior Vice President of Emissions Technologies and Permian Geomarket. “Given the scale of the oil and gas industry, streamlining the leak detection process is a big relief to operators, especially for small businesses.”

“This approval underscores our commitment to innovation and reinforces the United States’ position as a leading producer of efficient and sustainable oil and gas,” said Somasundaram.

Using our 140 years of oilfield expertise, ChampionX has, and will, continue to support the oil and gas sectors with cutting-edge technologies – ike AOGI, the Aura OGI™ camera, Soofie® continuous monitors, drones with HALO OGI® or Open Path Laser Spectrometer (OPLS) technology, and fixed-wing surveys – to address the evolving environmental and operational challenges.

For more information on how AOGI can complement your emissions monitoring program, visit ChampionX Emissions Technologies | AOGI or contact us at contactemissions@championx.com.

About ChampionX Emissions Technologies

ChampionX Emissions Technologies combines deep industry expertise with advanced technology to effectively tackle environmental challenges. By continuously enhancing our solutions, we assist clients in managing the complexities of emissions, ensuring a cleaner and more sustainable future.

About ChampionX

ChampionX is a global leader in chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely, efficiently, and sustainably around the world. ChampionX’s expertise, innovative products, and digital technologies provide enhanced oil and gas production, transportation, and real-time emissions monitoring throughout the lifecycle of a well. To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at www.championx.com.

Investor Contact: Byron Pope, byron.pope@championx.com, 281-602-0094

Media Contact: John Breed, john.breed@championx.com, 281-403-5751