U.S. Tutors Call for Enhanced Civics Education and Increased School Funding, Superprof Survey Reveals

PARIS, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent survey conducted by Superprof , the world's largest tutoring network, reveals strong concerns among online tutors about the state of U.S. education, particularly regarding civics instruction, school funding, and student support systems. Despite ongoing political division in the U.S., tutors surveyed expressed broad agreement on the urgent need for increased funding for public schools and teachers, greater emphasis on civics education, and the critical role of online tutoring in preventing students from falling behind.

With K-12 history and civics proficiency at record lows, online tutoring platforms are increasingly filling the gap. Most states require students to take a civics course or pass a civics test to graduate high school, but standards vary widely and eight states have no civics requirements at all. The Superprof survey highlights the growing trend among students and parents seeking supplemental education beyond the classroom.

Key Findings from Superprof’s Tutor Survey

Need for Civics Education is Urgent: Tutors agreed across the board that civics education is essential for developing informed citizens, with 61% saying it should be a continuous part of the curriculum from early grades through high school.

Education Funding Shortfalls: 65% of tutors 'strongly believe' that civics education in K-12 is one of the best ways to protect democracy in America, and 50% agreed that Congress should increase funding for civics education in public schools.

Rising Demand for Online Tutoring: 79% of respondents said online tutoring is 'extremely important' for supplementing public education to keep kids learning and performing at grade level, and 62% expect the demand for online tutoring will increase this year.

School Safety and Censorship Concerns: More than half of tutors (52%) also reported that they are increasingly worried about school safety and the role of ideological influences in education, with many seeking neutral, expert-led instruction outside of traditional classrooms.

"This survey confirms what we've long suspected—there is a shared belief across the education community that students deserve better access to essential subjects, particularly civics," said Camille Lemardeley, Managing Director at Superprof. "With civics as with other subjects, online tutoring is no longer just an academic support tool; it’s an essential bridge ensuring students receive a well-rounded education that prepares them for the real world."

As the national conversation on education continues, Superprof’s findings underscore the importance of prioritizing subjects that foster civic engagement and critical thinking. The survey was conducted among 192 U.S. Superprof tutors in January 2025. To explore Superprof’s network of tutors and find expert support for any subject, visit superprof.com .