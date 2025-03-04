Terecircuits Becomes National Semiconductor Technology Center Member

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terecircuits Corporation, a venture-backed startup in advanced materials for the semiconductor industry, today announced that it has joined the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC), a public-private consortium established under the CHIPS and Science Act.

“Terecircuits is proud to be a Member of the National Semiconductor Technology Center as it expands its membership and impact,” says Wayne Rickard, Terecircuits CEO. “We fully support NSTC’s mission to accelerate U.S. led semiconductor research, strengthen domestic manufacturing and build a skilled workforce. With our expertise in the synthesis, characterization and delivery of polymers, encapsulants and thin film coatings for advanced packaging, we look forward to collaborating with fellow Members to drive innovation and global leadership in semiconductor technology.”

Operated by Natcast, an independent non-profit entity, the mission of the NSTC is to convene Members, now numbering more than 100, from across the U.S. semiconductor value chain, academia and government to advance three shared and strategic goals: strengthen U.S. semiconductor leadership; reduce time from lab-to-fab; and expand the U.S. semiconductor workforce. NSTC Members benefit from access to leading-edge research, state-of-the-art facilities, shared physical and digital assets, dedicated events and collaboration opportunities, and employer-driven workforce development programming.

“As a deep tech startup, our NSTC Membership gives us access to invaluable resources and collaboration opportunities that would be difficult or impossible to acquire independently,” says Rickard. “By working alongside industry leaders across the U.S. semiconductor ecosystem, we can accelerate the development of advanced material solutions for heterogeneous integration. Membership offers a unique opportunity to tackle critical challenges in high-density, high-performance chip manufacturing while strengthening domestic capabilities.”

To view a comprehensive list of NSTC Members and learn how to join, visit natcast.org/nstcmembership/members. For more information on opportunities to engage with Terecircuits on NSTC-related efforts, please visit www.terecircuits.com.

ABOUT TERECIRCUITS CORPORATION

Terecircuits Corporation is a venture-backed startup, launched by founders with previous startup success, years of experience, and new and inventive materials and processes that increase current semiconductor yield and throughput while reducing cost compared to current technology. These improvements mitigate the low cost of offshore labor, presenting an opportunity for reshoring packaging and assembly. Terecircuits’ technology is ideal for achieving scale with reduced waste, while meeting critical assembly challenges such as heterogeneous assembly, 3D assembly, IoT, SiC die attach, flexible circuits, chiplets, and MicroLED.

ABOUT THE NSTC AND NATCAST

Natcast is a purpose-built, non-profit entity designated to operate the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC) by the Department of Commerce. Established by the CHIPS and Science Act of the U.S. government, the NSTC is a public-private consortium dedicated to semiconductor R&D in the U.S. The NSTC convenes industry, academia and government from across the semiconductor ecosystem to address the most challenging barriers to continued technological progress in the domestic semiconductor industry, including the need for a skilled workforce. The NSTC reflects a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the U.S. to drive the pace of innovation, set standards and secure global leadership in semiconductor design and manufacturing. Learn more at natcast.org.

