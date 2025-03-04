Advanced Melanoma: 2025 Pipeline Insights Report Covering 55+ Companies and 60+ Pipeline Drugs, Including Vusolimogene Oderparepvec (Replimune), IO102-IO103 (IO Biotech), and BNT111 (BioNTech SE)

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Melanoma - Pipeline Insight, 2025" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 55+ companies and 60+ pipeline drugs in Advanced Melanoma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Report Highlights



Companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Advanced Melanoma R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Advanced Melanoma.



Advanced Melanoma Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Advanced Melanoma report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including Phase III, II, I, Preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Emerging Drugs

Vusolimogene oderparepvec: Replimune

Vusolimogene oderparepvec (RP1) is based on a proprietary strain of herpes simplex virus and is genetically prepared with a fusogenic protein, GALV-GP R- and GM-CSF. The drug is intended to maximize tumor killing potency, the immunogenicity of tumor cell death, and the activation of a systemic anti-tumor immune response. The unique formulation of RP1 includes a fusogenic protein, GALV-GP R-, and granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), which work synergistically to maximize the therapeutic effects. RP1 has also been granted Priority review by the FDA in combination with Nivolumab to treat advanced melanoma. Currently, the drug is in Registration stage of its development for the treatment of Advanced Melanoma.

IO102-IO103: IO Biotech

IO102-IO103 combines our two wholly owned T-win vaccines, IO102 and IO103, that are designed to activate and expand T cells specific for IDO1 and PD-L1, respectively. IDO1 and/or PD-L1 are overexpressed by many types of solid tumors and immune-suppressive cells (Tregs and TAMs) in the TME. By combining IO102 and IO103, the product is intended to have a synergistic effect on cells in the TME that express IDO1 and/or PD-L1, leading to enhanced cell killing. In clinical trials, IO-102-IO-103 plus nivolumab achieved rapid, deep, and durable responses, even in patients with one or more poor prognostic factors (e.g., M1c, and high LDH), without increasing high-grade adverse events over anti-PD-1 therapy alone. The FDA has also granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for IO102-IO103 in combination with an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for patients with advanced melanoma. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Advanced Melanoma.

BNT111: BioNTech SE

BNT111 is an mRNA cancer vaccine candidate encoding a fixed set of four melanoma-associated antigens aiming to trigger a strong and precise immune response in patients with anti-PD-(L) 1 refractory/relapsed, unresectable Stage III or IV melanoma. BNT111 is an mRNA-based off-the-shelf cancer immunotherapy candidate for intravenous administration encoding a fixed set of four non-mutated melanoma-associated antigens (NY-ESO-1, MAGE-A3, tyrosinase, and TPTE) delivered as uridine mRNA-lipoplex formulation. Over 90% of patients with cutaneous melanomas express at least one of these antigens. The BNT111 program has also received Fast Track designation and Orphan Drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Advanced Melanoma.

[203Pb]VMT01: Perspective Therapeutics

VMT01 is a theranostic radiopharmaceutical developed by Perspective Therapeutics, specifically designed for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma. VMT01 is being developed to target and deliver 212Pb to tumor sites expressing MC1R, a protein that can be overexpressed in metastatic melanoma tumors. This compound targets the melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R), which is often overexpressed in melanoma cells, enabling precise delivery of the alpha-emitting isotope 212Pb directly to tumor sites. The mechanism of action of VMT01 involves two distinct pathways: it induces direct cell killing through high-dose radiation while also promoting an immunogenic response that enhances immune-mediated tumor destruction at lower doses. This dual action not only aims to improve local tumor control but also stimulates systemic anti-tumor immunity. VMT01 has also received Fast Track Designation from the FDA. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of Advanced Melanoma.

Botensilimab: Agenus Inc.

Botensilimab is an investigational multifunctional anti-CTLA-4 immune activator (antibody) designed to boost both innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune responses. Its novel design leverages mechanisms of action to extend immunotherapy benefits to "cold" tumors which generally respond poorly to standard of care or are refractory to conventional PD-1/CTLA-4 therapies and investigational therapies. Botensilimab augments immune responses across a wide range of tumor types by priming and activating T cells, downregulating intratumoral regulatory T cells, activating myeloid cells and inducing long-term memory responses. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Advanced Melanoma.



Advanced Melanoma: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Advanced Melanoma drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Advanced Melanoma

There are approx. 55+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Advanced Melanoma. The companies which have their Advanced Melanoma drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Registration include, Replimune.

Replimune

IO Biotech

BioNTech SE

Perspective Therapeutics

Agenus Inc.

Dragonfly Therapeutics

Olatec Therapeutics LLC

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

Exelixis

Transgene

Immunocore Ltd.

BeiGene

Biocad

Shandong Boan Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Genentech, Inc.

Aulos Bioscience, Inc.

Multitude Therapeutics Inc.

Amgen

Phases

The report covers around 60+ products under different phases of clinical development, like:

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of: Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates



Route of Administration



Advanced Melanoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as:

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as:

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

Product Type



Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.

Pipeline Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase III, II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Advanced Melanoma therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Advanced Melanoma drugs.

Key Questions Answered

How many companies are developing Advanced Melanoma drugs?

How many Advanced Melanoma drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Advanced Melanoma?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Advanced Melanoma therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Advanced Melanoma and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Products

Vusolimogene oderparepvec

IO102-IO103

BNT111

[203Pb]VMT01

Botensilimab

DF6215

Dapansutrile

Cyclophosphamide

Ceritinib

Ceralasertib

Cabozantinib

BT-001

Brenetafusp

BGB-A445

BCD-263

BA1302

Azacitidine

Autogene cevumeran

AU-007

AMT-253

ABP 206

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tbayux

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.