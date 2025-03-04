Railways Private 5G/4G Cellular Networks Market Research 2024-2027 & 2030: Review of Private LTE and 5G Network Installations Worldwide, Including 160 Case Studies Spanning 16 Verticals

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private 5G/4G Cellular Networks for Railways, 2024-2030" report from SNS Telecom & IT has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research indicates that cumulative spending on FRMCS (Future Railway Mobile Communication System)-ready 5G and LTE networks will reach $1.2 Billion between 2024 and 2027.

The research package provides detailed market analysis and forecasts for private 5G and LTE networks across 16 vertical industries, including railways. The package includes the full edition of the report and a datasheet with additional private 5G/4G infrastructure investment forecasts for the railways sector.

Private 5G and 4G LTE cellular networks - also referred to as NPNs (Non-Public Networks) in 3GPP terminology - are rapidly gaining popularity across a diverse range of vertical industries. The railways industry is no exception to this trend, as public transport operators increasingly turn to mission-critical LTE networks over aging GSM-R systems and other legacy technologies.

South Korea's KR (Korea National Railway) has deployed one of the world's largest LTE-based railway communications networks and China hosts many 1.8 GHz private LTE networks for CBTC (Communications-Based Train Control), video surveillance, broadband trunking and PIS (Passenger Information System)-related applications. In France, SGP (Societe du Grand Paris) has deployed a 2.6 GHz private LTE network to provide indoor and outdoor coverage for operational communications across all Grand Paris Express rapid transit system's stations, lines and depots.

The PTA (Public Transport Authority of Western Australia) is installing a purpose-built 3GPP network, which includes approximately 160 cell sites, to replace its existing 400 MHz voice-only analog radio system. Among other examples, India's NCRTC (National Capital Region Transport Corporation) is deploying a 700 MHz private LTE network for the Delhi-Meerut RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System). The network supports mission-critical voice and data communications, ETCS (European Train Control System) Level 2 and 3 signaling as well as ATO (Automatic Train Operation).

Although a full-scale transition from GSM-R to FRMCS implementations is not expected until the late 2020s, FRMCS-ready 5G networks are also starting to be adopted to support operational and safety-related applications. In China, Shentong Metro, Guangzhou Metro, Shenzhen Metro and several other urban rail transit operators have recently adopted hybrid public-private 5G networks.

Spain's Adif AV is also deploying hybrid public and private 5G network infrastructure across its strategic logistics centers across the country in a bid to boost digitalization, process automation and cost reduction in rail freight transport. In the United Kingdom, the ECH-R (England's Connected Heartland Railways) project aims to deploy a standalone private 5G network to provide connectivity for operational teams and passengers along a section of the EWR (East West Rail) track between Bicester and Bletchley.

DB (Deutsche Bahn), SNCF (French National Railways), SBB (Swiss Federal Railways), FTIA (Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency), PKP (Polish State Railways), Tokyo Metro, China State Railway Group and others are actively progressing with their pre-commercial 5G rail connectivity projects prior to operational deployment. The analyst predicts that global spending on private 5G and 4G LTE network infrastructure in the railways sector will grow at a CAGR of 23% over the next three years, collectively accounting for more than $1.2 Billion between 2024 and 2027.

Topics Covered & Forecast Segmentation

Introduction to private LTE and 5G networks

Value chain and ecosystem structure

Market drivers and challenges

System architecture and key elements of private LTE and 5G networks

Operational and business models, network size, geographic reach and other practical aspects of private LTE and 5G networks

Critical communications broadband evolution, Industry 4.0, enterprise transformation and other themes shaping the adoption of private LTE and 5G networks

Enabling technologies and concepts, including 3GPP-defined MCX, URLLC, TSC, DetNet, NR-U, SNPN and PNI-NPN, RedCap, cellular IoT, high-precision positioning, network slicing, edge computing and network automation capabilities

Key trends such as the emergence of new classes of specialized network operators, shared and local area spectrum licensing, private NaaS (Network-as-a-Service) offerings, IT/OT convergence, Open RAN, vRAN and rapidly deployable LTE/5G systems

Analysis of vertical industries and application scenarios, extending from mission-critical group communications and real-time video transmission to reconfigurable wireless production lines, collaborative mobile robots, AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles) and untethered AR/VR/MR (Augmented, Virtual & Mixed Reality)

Future roadmap of private LTE and 5G networks

Review of private LTE and 5G network installations worldwide, including 160 case studies spanning 16 verticals

Database tracking more than 7,300 private LTE and 5G engagements in over 130 countries across the globe

Spectrum availability, allocation and usage across the global, regional and national domains

Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Profiles and strategies of more than 1,800 ecosystem players

Strategic recommendations for LTE/5G equipment and chipset suppliers, system integrators, private network specialists, mobile operators and end user organizations

Exclusive interview transcripts from 24 companies across the private LTE/5G value chain: A5G Networks, Anritsu, Ataya, Ballast Networks, CableFree (Wireless Excellence), Cavli Wireless, Celona, Digi International, Druid Software, Ericsson, Future Technologies Venture, InfiniG, JMA Wireless, MosoLabs, Neutroon, Nokia, Pente Networks, Picocom, RADTONICS, Shabodi, Sigma Wireless, Telrad Networks, T-Mobile US and X4000 Communications

Market analysis and forecasts from 2024 to 2030

Key T0pics Covered:

Report: The Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem, 2024-2030: Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: An Overview of Private LTE & 5G Networks

Chapter 3: Private LTE/5G System Architecture & Technologies

Chapter 4: Key Vertical Industries & Applications

Chapter 5: Spectrum Availability, Allocation & Usage

Chapter 6: Standardization, Regulatory & Collaborative Initiatives

Chapter 7: Review of Private LTE/5G Installations Worldwide

Chapter 8: Private LTE/5G Case Studies

Chapter 9: Key Ecosystem Players

Chapter 10: Market Sizing & Forecasts

Chapter 11: Conclusion & Strategic Recommendations

Chapter 12: Expert Opinion - Interview Transcripts

Datasheet: Private 5G/4G Cellular Networks for Railways, 2024-2030: Infrastructure Spending Forecasts

Global Private 5G/4G Network Infrastructure Revenue in the Railways Sector: 2024 - 2030 ($ Million)

Global Private 5G/4G Network Revenue in the Railways Sector by Infrastructure Submarket: 2024 - 2030 ($ Million)

Global Private 5G/4G RAN Unit Shipments in the Railways Sector: 2024 - 2030 (Thousands of Units)

Global Private 5G/4G RAN Revenue in the Railways Sector: 2024 - 2030 ($ Million)

Global Private 5G/4G Mobile Core Revenue in the Railways Sector: 2024 - 2030 ($ Million)

Global Private 5G/4G Transport Network Revenue in the Railways Sector: 2024 - 2030 ($ Million)

Global Private 5G/4G Network Revenue in the Railways Sector by Technology Generation: 2024 - 2030 ($ Million)

Global Private LTE Network Revenue in the Railways Sector by Infrastructure Submarket: 2024 - 2030 ($ Million)

Global Private 5G Network Revenue in the Railways Sector by Infrastructure Submarket: 2024 - 2030 ($ Million)

Global Private 5G/4G RU Shipments in the Railways Sector by Cell Type: 2024 - 2030 (Thousands of Units)

Global Private 5G/4G RU Revenue in the Railways Sector by Cell Type: 2024 - 2030 ($ Million)

Private 5G/4G Network Infrastructure Revenue in the Railways Sector by Region: 2024 - 2030 ($ Million)

North America Private 5G/4G Network Revenue in the Railways Sector by Infrastructure Submarket: 2024 - 2030 ($ Million)

Asia Pacific Private 5G/4G Network Revenue in the Railways Sector by Infrastructure Submarket: 2024 - 2030 ($ Million)

Europe Private 5G/4G Network Revenue in the Railways Sector by Infrastructure Submarket: 2024 - 2030 ($ Million)

Middle East & Africa Private 5G/4G Network Revenue in the Railways Sector by Infrastructure Submarket: 2024 - 2030 ($ Million)

Latin & Central America Private 5G/4G Network Revenue in the Railways Sector by Infrastructure Submarket: 2024 - 2030 ($ Million)

