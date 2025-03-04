Reunion Neuroscience Announces Participation in Premiere Maternal Mental Health Event

Reunion to Participate in the ‘New Treatment Options Panel’ Discussion at the 2025 Maternal Mental Health FORUM on March 18 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Patient Enrollment Ongoing in Reunion’s Phase 2, 35 Site RECONNECT Study in Postpartum Depression (PPD)

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Neuroscience Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing the treatment of underserved mental health disorders through the advancement of next-generation psychedelic-inspired therapeutic solutions, today announced its participation in The Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health’s 2025 Maternal Mental Health (MMH) FORUM, taking place March 18-19, 2025.

“We are honored to participate in this forum as a featured panel presenter. Our partnership with the Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health reflects our belief in the importance of improving awareness of maternal mental health disorders – which impact up to 1 in 5 expecting and postpartum mothers in the United States – and in ensuring screening, diagnosis and treatment is standardized across the health delivery system,” said Greg Mayes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Reunion Neuroscience. “The MMH FORUM provides a much-needed venue for policymakers, payors and provider leaders to discuss solutions for closing the gaps in maternal mental health care, and we look forward to presenting on RE104 and our ongoing RECONNECT Phase 2 trial, as we work to deliver a potentially new approach to treating postpartum depression, which may offer mothers safe, fast-acting and effective relief.”

The RECONNECT Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT06342310), a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, active dose-controlled clinical trial is evaluating the safety and efficacy of a single subcutaneous dose of RE104 in adult female patients with moderate-to-severe PPD. To learn more about the study and eligibility for enrollment, please visit www.ppdreconnectstudy.com .

"Novel treatment solutions like RE-104, the psychedelic treatment being developed and studied by Reunion Neuroscience, are critical to closing gaps in mental health care and offering patients a range of effective treatments," said Joy Burkhard, Chief Executive Officer of The Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health. "Both The Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health and Reunion Neuroscience are committed to advancing policies that expand access to care, ensuring every mother receives timely and effective mental health support.”

Presentation at the 2025 Maternal Mental Health (MMH) FORUM

Reunion’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Mayes, will present on RE104 and the RECONNECT Phase 2 clinical trial as part of a panel discussion, “New Treatment Options,” at the 2025 Maternal Mental Health FORUM taking place virtually March 18-19, 2025. Details of the panel presentation are as follows:

Date: March 18, 2025

March 18, 2025 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

About RE104

The Company’s lead product candidate, RE104, is a proprietary, potential best-in-class, patented prodrug of 4-OH-DiPT. Reunion designed RE104 to deliver a short duration psychedelic experience compared to longer duration psychedelics like psilocybin. In a Phase 1 clinical trial, RE104 produced a psychedelic state similar in intensity and quality to psilocybin, but lasting only about half the time (3-4 hours), while demonstrating a similar, favorable safety profile. RE104 is currently being evaluated in the RECONNECT Phase 2 ( NCT06342310 ) clinical trial, a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, active dose-controlled clinical trial in moderate-to-severe postpartum depression (PPD) patients. Reunion plans to initiate the REKINDLE Phase 2 clinical trial, a randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, dose-controlled trial in adjustment disorder (AjD) in cancer and other medical illnesses.

About RECONNECT

The RECONNECT Phase 2 clinical trial ( NCT06342310 ), a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, active dose-controlled clinical trial, is evaluating the safety and efficacy of a single subcutaneous dose of RE104 in adult female patients with moderate-to-severe PPD. To learn more about the study and eligibility for enrollment, please visit www.ppdreconnectstudy.com .

About Reunion Neuroscience Inc.

Reunion Neuroscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing the treatment of underserved mental health disorders through the advancement of next-generation psychedelic therapeutic solutions. In August of 2023, Reunion Neuroscience became a private company and in May 2024, the Company completed a Series A financing co-led by MPM BioImpact and Novo Holdings. Reunion is actively investigating the use of its lead product candidate, RE104, in postpartum depression and adjustment disorder, as well as in additional neuropsychiatric indications where there remains a significant unmet need that is not addressed by the current standard of care. For more information about the company, visit https://reunionneuro.com .

About The Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health

The Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health is a non-profit think tank providing data and insights as well as cross-sector policy and practice solutions to prevent the suffering of mothers, babies, and families associated with untreated maternal mental health disorders, like postpartum depression. For more information, visit www.PolicyCenterMMH.org and follow @PolicyCenterMMH on LinkedIn and X .

For further information:

IR Inquiries:

Hannah Deresiewicz

Precision AQ

hannah.deresiewicz@precisionaq.com