FuelCell Energy Announces First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call on March 11, 2025 at 10 A.M. Eastern Time

DANBURY, Conn., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) -- announced the upcoming release of its first quarter 2025 results prior to the Stock Market Open on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. FuelCell Energy management will subsequently host a conference call with investors beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, to discuss the results and provide a business update.

Participants can access the live call via webcast on the Company website or by telephone as follows:

The live webcast of this call and supporting slide presentation will be available at www.fuelcellenergy.com. To listen to the call, select ‘Investors’ on the home page, proceed to the ‘Events & Presentations’ page and then click on the ‘Webcast’ link under the March 11 th earnings call event listed.

earnings call event listed. Alternatively, participants can dial (888) 330-3181 and state FuelCell Energy or the conference ID number 1099808.

The replay of the conference call will be available via webcast on the Company’s Investors’ page at www.fuelcellenergy.com approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, a pioneer in clean energy technology, provides efficient and sustainable power, carbon capture, and hydrogen solutions worldwide. The company’s fuel cells have been in commercial operation for more than 20 years and are able to run on various fuels including natural gas, hydrogen, and biofuel. The company’s installations have a wide variety of applications, including support of the electric grid, distributed baseload power on site for data centers, industrial operations, and major manufacturers. Founded in 1969 in Danbury, Connecticut, FuelCell Energy holds more than 530 patents that enable solutions for today’s energy needs. Learn more about our groundbreaking technology at fuelcellenergy.com.

Contacts :

Investor Relations:

ir@fce.com

203.205.2491

Media:

kblomquist@fce.com

203.546.5844