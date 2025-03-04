DIEPPE, New Brunswick, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hexiris Inc. (“Hexiris” or the “Company”), a leading R&D medtech company dedicated to developing innovative, accessible, and effective ophthalmic solutions for patients and community ophthalmologists, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Sowyrda and Steven Schiffman to its Board of Directors.

Hexiris Welcomes Paul Sowyrda and Steven Schiffman to Its Board of Directors

Strategic Growth for Hexiris

“We are thrilled to welcome Paul Sowyrda and Steven Schiffman to our Board. Their extensive industry knowledge and proven expertise in strategic foresight, investment strategy, and corporate leadership will play a pivotal role in driving Hexiris’ growth and advancing its mission to address critical unmet needs in ophthalmology worldwide,” said Houfar Sekhavat, Co-Founder, Chairman and Co-CEO of Hexiris.

Paul Sowyrda:

A Visionary in Biopharmaceutical and Medical Device Development

With over 25 years of experience in the life sciences industry, Paul Sowyrda has demonstrated leadership across every phase of development. He currently serves on the Board of Directors at Alloplex Biotherapeutics and the Society of Concurrent Product Development. As co-founder of Novellus, Inc., he played a key role in its evolution until its acquisition by Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. in 2021. He has held leadership positions such as Vice President of Drug Development at CIBA and Vice President of Development and Marketing at Dusa Pharmaceuticals, which was later acquired by Sun Pharma. Currently, he is Vice President of Business Development at Citius Pharmaceuticals and Citius Oncology. An accomplished inventor, he holds more than 15 patents and has consistently driven innovation throughout his career.

Steven Schiffman:

A Seasoned Global Business Leader

Steven Schiffman brings more than 35 years of executive experience across finance, private equity, and venture capital. He recently retired as Chief Financial Officer of Devonshire Investors, the private investment arm of Fidelity Investments, and as Interim President of Eight Roads Ventures, one of the world’s largest venture capital platforms. His leadership has spanned industries such as financial services, hospitality, consumer goods, transportation, and technology, where he managed multi-billion-dollar transactions and transformations. Mr. Schiffman has also served on numerous corporate boards.

About Hexiris

Hexiris is a leading medtech company committed to advancing ophthalmic devices that simplify treatments and improve access for worldwide patients in need. Our goal is to empower ophthalmologists with tools that are not only effective but also practical in diverse clinical settings.

Currently, Hexiris is developing several groundbreaking devices. One example is our Advanced Technology Device designed for office-based Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgeries (MIGS). This first-of-its-kind innovation has been tested and holds the promise of transforming glaucoma care by making it simpler and more accessible for both patients and practitioners.

Hexiris MIGS Solution: A Breakthrough in Glaucoma Treatment

The First Injectable Ocular Implant

Hexiris’ patented ocular implant represents a revolutionary advancement in glaucoma treatment, being the first injectable ocular implant that can be delivered under a standard office slit lamp—eliminating the need for a complex operating room setup.

In-Office MIGS: A Paradigm Shift in Ophthalmology

Hexiris is pioneering a new generation of glaucoma surgery. Unlike traditional procedures, the Hexiris device enables certified ophthalmologists to perform MIGS as a simple outpatient procedure in the office, making glaucoma surgery more accessible and cost-effective.

A Comprehensive and Cost-Effective Solution

Designed to be safe, fast, and minimally invasive, the Hexiris MIGS Solution is set to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare system burdens. It promises significant cost benefits to healthcare systems worldwide, particularly in light of the growing demands of an aging population.

First-of-Its-Kind Technology

This groundbreaking technology is poised to be the first comprehensive solution of its kind. Currently, no FDA-approved ab-externo MIGS devices (injected from the outside of the eye inward) exist on the market.

