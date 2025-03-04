Starbucks Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Starbucks Corporation 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Starbucks Corp (Starbucks) is a specialty coffee retailer. It roasts, markets, and retails specialty coffee. The company, through its stores, offers numerous blends of coffee, handcrafted beverages, merchandise, and food items. Starbucks also offers whole beans and ground coffee, ready-made drinks, snacks, and other beverages.

Its brands include Teavana, Evolution Fresh, Starbucks Reserve, Princi, Seattle's Best Coffee, and Ethos. The company, through its owned and licensed stores, has a presence in the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates roasting, manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution facilities in Nevada, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Washington in the US; and China.



The report provides information and insights into Starbucks' tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Partnership & Investment Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Amazon

Mc. Donalds

Uber Eats

Apple

Facebook

Doordash

Polygon

Starship

Grab

