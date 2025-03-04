The United Steelworkers union will not back down in the face of Trump’s economic attack on Canada

TORONTO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Steelworkers union (USW) National Director for Canada Marty Warren is blasting U.S. President Donald Trump's reckless and unjustified tariffs on Canadian exports to the U.S., calling them an economic attack on workers in both countries.

“This is an all-out attack on Canadian workers, their families and the industries that keep our economy running,” said Warren. “Trump is imposing tariffs that have nothing to do with fair trade or the best interests of workers in the United States either. This reckless decision threatens jobs, risks devastating the Canadian communities that rely on them and will disrupt the supply chains on which North America depends.”

USW International President David McCall echoed Warren's frustration, emphasizing the deep ties that unite American and Canadian workers.

“Canadian and American workers are not in competition – we build goods together,” said McCall. “These tariffs will hurt manufacturing, drive up costs and kill jobs on both sides of the border. Our whole union stands in full solidarity with our Canadian members, as all across the USW, we fight for real solutions to unfair trade.”

The USW calls on the Canadian government to take immediate and decisive action to send a clear message that Canada will not be bullied, starting with the imposition of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products to match the scale of this attack. Canada must also strengthen its procurement policies, to ensure that publicly funded projects support Canadian jobs, and provide direct support to affected workers by expanding the Work-Share program, enhancing Employment Insurance, setting up a wage subsidy program, and investing in domestic industries to protect well-paid, community-supporting jobs.

“This isn’t just about steel or aluminum, like it was in 2018. Trump is now going after every sector of the Canadian economy,” Warren said. “Lumber, energy, manufacturing - you name it. He's trying to crush Canadian workers and force our government into submission. Well, we won't be intimidated.”

Despite Trump’s false claims, Canada is a fair trading partner. Canadian exports are produced under some of the highest standards in the world. These tariffs are nothing more than a political stunt at workers’ expense, according to the USW.

“This is a test of leadership,” said Warren. “The federal government must act now. We need a robust response that defends our jobs, protects our industries and sends a clear message: Canadian workers will not stand for it and Canada will fight back."

USW calls on all workers, unions, business leaders and politicians at all levels of government - regardless of political stripe – to take a stand and fight back against this economic attack.

“Canadian workers built this country. We're not going to let Trump tear it down.”

About the United Steelworkers union:

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

