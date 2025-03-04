AXL Inhibitors Pipeline Research Report 2025: Features Insights on 16+ Companies and 20+ Pipeline Drugs, Including Cabozantinib (Exelixis/Ipsen), BA 3011 (BioAtla) & TP-0903 (Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology)

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AXL Inhibitors - Pipeline Insight, 2025" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 16+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in AXL Inhibitors pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Report Highlights



Companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence AXL Inhibitors R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve AXL Inhibitors.



AXL Inhibitors Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the AXL Inhibitors report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Emerging Drugs

Cabozantinib: Exelixis/Ipsen

Exelixis' flagship compound, cabozantinib, is a targeted agent that inhibits the activity of receptor tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, VEGF receptors, and RET. These receptor tyrosine kinases are involved in both normal cellular function and in pathologic processes such as oncogenesis, metastasis, tumor angiogenesis, and resistance to multiple therapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs). Exelixis and its partners are collaborating on the global development plan for cabozantinib, and Ipsen and Takeda are responsible for the cabozantinib development work specific to their respective regions.



Cabozantinib is being developed by Exelixis/Ipsen and is currently in Phase III for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Prostate Cancer.

BA 3011: BioAtla

BA3011 (CAB-AXL-ADC) is a CAB antibody drug conjugate that targets the receptor tyrosine kinase AXL. AXL is an important target as they are expressed in many solid tumors with higher frequency of expression observed in tumors previously treated with anti-PD-1 therapy. This, coupled with the therapeutic index advantages provided by BioAtla's proprietary CAB technology, lends strong rationale for investigating BA3011 and BA3021 in combination with Opdivo. The drug is in the Phase II stage of development for the treatment of ovarian cancer and Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer.

TP-0903: Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology

TP-0903 is an AXL receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is known to be involved in acquiring resistance to conventional agents and developing metastatic capacity in cancer cells. TP-0903 may have anti-cancer activities on various cancer types through blocking transition from epithelial to mesenchymal phenotype by inhibiting AXL. TP-0903 may have anti-cancer activities on various cancer types through blocking transition from epithelial to mesenchymal phenotype by inhibiting AXL. TP-0903 has been shown to inhibit AXL signaling and reverse the mesenchymal to epithelial phenotype in pre-clinical studies. It is currently in Phase I/II for Advanced Solid Tumors.



AXL Inhibitors: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different AXL Inhibitors drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report.



Major Players



There are approx. 16+ key companies which are developing the therapies for AXL Inhibitors. The companies which have their AXL Inhibitors drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Exelixis.

Exelixis

BioAtla

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology

Mirati Therapeutics

Aravive

Ono Pharmaceutical

BerGenBio

HEC Pharm

Betta Pharmaceuticals

Phases

The report covers around 20+ products under different phases of clinical development, like:

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration



Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as:

Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical

Transdermal

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as:

Oligonucleotide

Peptide

Small molecule

Product Type



Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.



Pipeline Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses AXL Inhibitors therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging AXL Inhibitors drugs.

Key Questions Answered

How many companies are developing AXL Inhibitors drugs?

How many AXL Inhibitors drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of AXL Inhibitors?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the AXL Inhibitors therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for AXL Inhibitors and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Products

Batiraxcept

Cabozantinib

Sitravatinib

ONO-7475

Bemcentinib

BA3011

CT053

TP-0903

XL092

BPI-9016M

