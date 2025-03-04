Caterpillar Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Caterpillar Inc. 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Caterpillar Inc (Caterpillar) is a manufacturer of construction, transportation, and energy equipment. It designs, manufactures, markets, and sells construction and mining equipment, industrial gas turbines, forestry equipment, diesel-electric locomotives, and diesel and natural gas engines.

Its product portfolio includes asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, draglines, integrated systems, reciprocating engines, and others. Caterpillar also offers retail and wholesale financing solutions for Caterpillar products to customers and dealers. The company, through its subsidiaries and dealers, markets and sells its products in several countries across North and South America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

Scope

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments, and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Caterpillar's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, investments, and acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Venture Arm

Investments

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment, & Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Neo4j

Infor Nexus

OSIsoft

CalAmp

Seeing Machines

AT&T

Guardhat

ThoroughTec Simulation

Simformotion

Fastbrick Robotics

Luck Stone

ioneer

Cashman Equipment

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology

Avid Technology

Fluidmesh Networks

Trimble

Infosys

Optimas OE Solutions

