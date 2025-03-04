Goldman Sachs Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2024: Technology Focus and Initiatives, Investments, Acquisitions, Partnerships, Network Map

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Goldman Sachs 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Goldman Sachs is a multinational financial institution that offers a variety of investment banking, consumer banking, securities, and investment management services to individuals, governments, financial institutions, and corporations across the world. Goldman Sachs operates through four business segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Global Markets generates revenues from financing and intermediation activities. Investment Banking offers corporate lending, underwriting, and financial advisory activities. Asset Management generates revenues from lending and debt investments, equity investments, incentive fees, and management and other fees. Consumer & Wealth Management generates revenue via consumer-oriented activities, private lending and banking, incentive fees, and management and other fees.

Scope

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Goldman Sachs' tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches and partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Venture Arm

Investments

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment & Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Bloomberg

Clearwater Analytics

MSCI

Qontigo

American Express

Visa

GeoWealth

Nextiva

Clara

CallMiner

GumGum

