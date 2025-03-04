Stamen Co., Ltd. (4019.T) Announces Meeting with Major Shareholder Wojciech Jakub Podobas





TOKYO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stamen Co ., Ltd. (4019.T), the developer and provider of the engagement platform TUNAG ( https://biz.tunag.jp/ ), is pleased to announce that Wojciech Jakub Podobas founder of Podobas Global Investments , who recently became a major shareholder, visited the company’s Tokyo headquarters and held a discussion with CEO Taihei Onishi. The meeting covered the background of his investment in Stamen and his expectations for the company's future. Below is an excerpt from their discussion.

Key Discussion Points with Voytek Podobas (Wojciech Podobas)

In response to a question from the CEO Taihei Onishi about what initially drew his attention to Stamen Co., Ltd. (4019.T), Voytek Podobas highlighted TUNAG, the company’s flagship product, as a key factor.

"I believe that TUNAG, which connects companies and employees while enhancing both their professional and personal lives, is highly beneficial for Japanese society," said Podobas. "In Japan, where work plays a significant role in people’s lives, improving workplace satisfaction is a critical issue, and TUNAG directly addresses this need. Tools like TUNAG are essential for the future development of Japan’s workforce and career growth. Its positive societal impact, combined with its exceptional and sustainable revenue growth rate, positions Stamen as a strong investment opportunity."

When asked about the quantitative criteria that guide his investment decisions, Voytek Podobas emphasized a combination of business performance and financial metrics.

"In addition to evaluating a company’s product value and societal impact, I focus on two key quantitative criteria," he explained. "First is business performance, which includes MRR/ARR growth rate, churn rate, and Total Addressable Market (TAM). Second is financial performance, where I prioritize trends in free cash flow (FCF) margin, return on capital employed (ROCE), and return on invested capital (ROIC). For a high-growth company like Stamen, prioritizing MRR and revenue growth is essential, while improving margins naturally follows as the company scales."

Voytek Podobas further outlined the key principles that influenced his decision to invest as Podobas Global Investments in Stamen, citing TUNAG’s strong MRR growth rate (over 40% YoY) and a consistently expanding customer base, which continues to reach new record highs each month.

"Beyond its solid growth, Stamen maintains positive free cash flow and a well-defined dividend policy, making it a firm with long-term dividend growth potential," he noted. "The ability to generate revenue while delivering meaningful social impact further reinforces my confidence in the investment."

Discussing expectations for Stamen’s future growth and profitability, Voytek Podobas stressed the importance of maintaining a clear strategic focus.

"The key to long-term success is staying focused on core products and brand identity. Many companies struggle when they expand too aggressively into unrelated product categories after initial success, leading to stagnant growth," he said."For Stamen, rather than diversifying into unrelated markets, the most effective strategy is to enhance TUNAG by introducing new features, solutions, and premium add-ons. Companies that take a multi-module approach to increasing Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) often achieve sustained long-term success."

He concluded by expressing confidence in Stamen’s management team and its growth trajectory, emphasizing that the company is well-positioned to strengthen its market presence and deliver long-term value to investors.

Comment from Stamen CEO Taihei Onishi

"We are honored to welcome Wojciech Jakub Podobas as a major shareholder and appreciate his strong support for our business. His investment is a testament to the international recognition of our service, business vision, and growth potential. To meet these expectations, we will continue to strengthen our foundation while driving innovation across the entire Stamen Group to create new value."

About TUNAG

TUNAG is a platform designed to enhance employee engagement by improving internal communication, sharing information, and fostering a strong corporate culture. It helps organizations increase productivity and reduce turnover rates.

Currently, over 1,000 companies and more than 1 million users utilize TUNAG to solve organizational challenges. Its extensive features support areas such as:

Internal communication & company announcements

CEO messages & corporate vision alignment

Recognition programs & employee engagement initiatives

One-on-one meetings & feedback systems

Corporate training, manuals, and performance tracking

HR analytics & organizational surveys

TUNAG continues to evolve, developing new features to enhance workplace satisfaction for employees across industries.

For more information, users can visit:

Official Website : https://biz.tunag.jp/

: Case Studies : https://biz.tunag.jp/case

: Request Materials: https://go.tunag.jp/l/900371/2024-10-07/k9gd7



About Stamen Co., Ltd. (4019.T)

Founded in 2016, Stamen Co ., Ltd. (4019.T) operates under the mission: "Delivering inspiration and spreading happiness to as many people as possible." The company has steadily expanded its business, leading to its public listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2020.

Stamen specializes in HR Tech solutions, with TUNAG as its flagship platform, alongside other services aimed at enhancing corporate engagement and workplace efficiency.

Company Name: Stamen Co., Ltd. (4019.T)

CEO: Taihei Onishi

Employees: 105 (as of September 2024)

Stock Code: 4019.T

