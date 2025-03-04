J Sainsbury Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: J Sainsbury 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.



J Sainsbury (Sainsbury's), a multi-channel retailer, offers groceries, general merchandise, and apparel through its retail outlets, website, and mobile app. The company operates supermarkets and convenience stores under the brand names Sainsbury's, Habitat, Tu, and Argos across the UK and Ireland.

These stores offer groceries, general merchandise, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, dairy, eggs, juice, chilled and frozen food, pet food, baby and toddler products, beer, spirits, wine, and home furnishings. Sainsbury's also provides financial services such as travel money, insurance, credit cards, mortgages, savings accounts, and consumer loans through Sainsbury's Bank. In addition, it is engaged in the property development business.



Scope

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Partnership Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

TCS

Accenture

Microsoft

AWS

SAP

Uber Eats

Korber

Confluent

