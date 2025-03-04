DBS Group Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2025: Technology Initiatives, Accelerators, Incubators, and Programs

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: DBS Group Holdings Limited 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.



DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBS), through its principal subsidiary, DBS Bank Ltd (DBS Bank), offers a range of banking and financial solutions that include current, savings, multi-currency, and business accounts; debit and credit cards; fixed deposits; and loans for home, personal, business, car, education, working capital, and business property purchase. DBS offers supply chain, equipment, secured lending, and venture debt-financing solutions.

It provides insurance coverage for life, health, travel, car, accident, education, and business. The company also offers wealth management, treasury products, cash management, trade finance, private banking, institutional banking, online banking, and advisory and capital markets solutions. Its priority markets are India, China, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Hong Kong.



Scope

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into DBS Group's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches, and partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Partnership Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Exiger

impress.ai

Ant International

Singapore Fintech Association

Temasek

AntChain

Trafigura

China Capital Logistics

Wanxiang Blockchain Labs

Onsurity

FinLync

Mashreq

SWIFT Global Payments Innovation

Doxa

FWD Insurance

Moduit

IRAS

Yedpay

Indodana Fintech

Infor Nexus

Kredivo

FinChat

The Sandbox

Gofrugal Technologies

