Rezolve Ai to Present at Cantor Global Technology Conference March 11-12, 2025

NEW YORK, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (Nasdaq: RZLV), a global leader in AI-driven retail and commerce solutions today announces that Daniel M. Wagner, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Cantor Global Technology Conference, taking place at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York City on March 11-12, 2025.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com.

Media Contact

Rezolve Ai

Urmee Khan

Global Head of Communications

urmeekhan@rezolve.com

+44 7576 094 040

Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR

+15162222560

investors@rezolve.com