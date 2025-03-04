LexisNexis Unveils CaseMap+ AI, Transforming Litigation Case Management and Analysis with AI-Powered Solutions

NEW YORK, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of AI-powered analytics and decision tools, today announced the launch of CaseMap+™ AI, an advanced litigation case management platform designed to streamline litigation processes and enhance strategic decision-making for litigators.

CaseMap+ AI integrates cutting-edge AI capabilities to empower litigators with efficient tools for organizing, analyzing, communicating, and presenting case information. The platform introduces a suite of innovative features that significantly streamline the review of deposition transcripts and documents.

Key features of CaseMap+ AI include:

Generative AI Transcript and Document Summarization : Streamline the summarization and legal analysis workflow, providing brief and precise summaries to conserve time and effort.

: Streamline the summarization and legal analysis workflow, providing brief and precise summaries to conserve time and effort. Third-party Integrations : Facilitate seamless document transfer and metadata management with industry-preferred technologies like iManage and RelativityOne.

: Facilitate seamless document transfer and metadata management with industry-preferred technologies like iManage and RelativityOne. Document Production: Allows Bates stamping of documents.

Allows Bates stamping of documents. Improved Export to Folders and LexisNexis’ Sanction® Litigation Presentation Software: Enables efficient download and organization of multiple documents, transcripts, and/or media into a single zip folder.

"CaseMap+ AI is set to transform the litigation landscape by providing legal teams with a centralized, AI-powered platform that enhances productivity and collaboration," said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO of LexisNexis North America, UK, and Ireland. "Our vision is to integrate Protégé, our personalized legal AI assistant, into CaseMap+ AI, enabling users to harness the power of AI to efficiently analyze, strategize, and draft documents."

CaseMap+ AI is designed to address key challenges faced by litigation teams, such as organizing complex case data, uncovering intricate fact patterns, and presenting compelling case narratives. With responsibly developed AI and state-of-the-art security, CaseMap+ AI provides litigation teams with unique collaboration capabilities and confidence in data accuracy.

For more information on CaseMap+ AI, visit lexisnexis.com/casemap.

About LexisNexis AI Development

LexisNexis customer-driven AI innovation focuses on analytics and decision tools that solve complex problems and enhance value. The company responsibly develops safe AI solutions with human oversight, backed by advanced encryption and privacy technology. Its global technology platform seamlessly integrates extractive, generative, and agentic AI within a scalable, multi-cloud infrastructure to drive rapid innovation and continuously improve answer quality, accuracy, and speed. A proprietary Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) platform grounds large language model (LLM) answers in a comprehensive repository of trusted legal content and metadata, delivering high-quality answers and validated citations. Its multi-model approach selects the best AI model for each use case, and model fine-tuning ensures high performance of domain-specific, personalized LLMs, supported by partners Mistral, Anthropic, AWS, OpenAI, and Microsoft. The company employs over 2,000 technologists, data scientists, and experts to develop, test, and validate solutions in line with RELX Responsible AI Principles.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,800 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.