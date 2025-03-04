EllisDon Releases its 2024 Impact Report Addressing Vital Environment, Social and Governance Matters

Mississauga, ON, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EllisDon Corporation has published the third edition of its Impact Report — a comprehensive annual report highlighting EllisDon's mission to address important environmental, social, and governance issues that not only impact the company but all the communities in which they work.

"We are immensely proud to present the third edition of our Impact Report. It reflects our unwavering commitment to driving positive change within our industry and the communities we serve," said Kieran Hawe, President & Chief Executive Officer, EllisDon. "This report not only highlights the strides we've made, it also reinforces our dedication to continuous improvement and transparency. We believe in the power of accountability and the role it plays in shaping a more sustainable, equitable, and prosperous future for all. Through the actionable steps outlined in the report, we are charting a course that upholds our core values and solidifies our pledge to not just build, but to build better—for our people, our clients, and the world around us."

The Impact Report highlights key areas of focus across the company, showcasing proactive steps and achievements, while also identifying areas where more attention is needed. The report outlines a roadmap with actionable steps to meet its objectives, these areas include:

Climate Commitment

Environmental Management

Employee Experience

Indigenous Relations

Inclusive Diversity

Health & Safety

Community

Practices & Accountability

The creation of the Impact Report was driven by EllisDon's culture of transparency and led by its core values of Freedom & Trust, Complete Openness, Mutual Accountability, Integrity & Mutal Respect, and Entrepreneurial Enthusiasm.

To learn more about the Impact Report click here.

