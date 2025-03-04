FluidForm Bio™ Announces Co-Founder and CTO Adam Feinberg, PhD, to Participate in the 2025 SXSW Conference & Exhibits

WALTHAM, Mass., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluidForm Bio™, a leader in cell therapies for chronic diseases such as type 1 diabetes, today announced that Adam Feinberg, PhD, FluidForm Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, and Professor, Biomedical Engineering and Materials Science & Engineering, Carnegie Mellon University, will participate in a panel discussion at the 2025 SXSW Conference & Exhibits, which is being held March 7-15 in Austin, Texas. The panel will discuss the potential of new biomedical technologies, including 3D bioprinting technologies such as FluidForm’s FRESH™ 3D bioprinting platform, to address the critical shortage of organs available for transplantation.

Panel discussion details:

Title: The Bioengineering Approaches to Solve the US Organ Shortage Date: Friday, March 7, 2025 Time: 10:45am-11:30am CT (11:45am-12:30pm ET) Location: Atelier 1205

Organ transplantation is one of the greatest innovations of modern medicine. Unfortunately, there is an immense shortage in the number of organs available for transplantation, leading to long wait times, deaths on the waiting list, and patients who are never even considered for a transplant. There are currently only ~50,000 transplants performed per year in the US, yet millions of patients would benefit from a lifesaving transplant. Developing biomedical technologies have an opportunity to limit, or potentially eliminate, this shortage.

This session will highlight an ongoing partnership between Carnegie Mellon University and Mayo Clinic and their research to repair dysfunctional organs or fabricate new organs from scratch. This research includes ex-vivo organ repair, in which an organ is perfused for days to weeks outside the body and treated to repair damage, and 3D bioprinting, in which living tissue can be printed to replicate the structure and function of native organs.

Additional panel participants include Carnegie Mellon University's Keith Cook and Rosalyn Abbot, as well as Mayo Clinic's C. Burcin Taner.

For more information or to register, please visit: event registration

About SXSW

An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film and television screenings, world-class exhibitions, professional development and networking opportunities, tech competitions, awards ceremonies, and much more. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together.

About FluidForm Bio™

FluidForm Bio™ is a biotechnology company developing next-generation cell therapies for chronic diseases leveraging its proprietary FRESH™ 3D bioprinting technology platform. Using FRESH, FluidForm creates functional tissue with the same materials found in the human body, eliminating chemistries and materials known to trigger negative immune response. FRESH is a powerful vascularization platform, allowing the building of densely cellular vascularized tissue that maintains viability upon implant.

The company’s lead program is an islet cell therapy for type 1 diabetes in which insulin-producing beta cells are arranged in a tissue scaffold ready for subcutaneous implantation. This method is less invasive and less toxic when compared to other delivery sites, offering retrievability and reducing surgical risks and recovery time for patients.

This novel approach to islet cell replacement therapy presents a transformative advancement in diabetes treatment. With superior fabrication techniques, enhanced vascularization, a robust immune modulation platform, and a convenient subcutaneous implant, this method addresses many limitations of current technologies. These improvements offer the potential for a more effective, durable, and patient-friendly therapy, offering new hope for individuals with diabetes.

Founded in 2018, FluidForm is headquartered in Waltham, MA. To learn more, please visit: fluidformbio.com or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn .