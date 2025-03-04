Children's Advocacy Centers of Kansas Partners with Counslr to Provide 24/7 Mental Health Support

WICHITA, Kan. and NEW YORK, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children's Advocacy Centers of Kansas (CAC of KS) is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Counslr, a leading online mental health counseling and wellness platform. This collaboration ensures that our dedicated teams and their multidisciplinary partners across Kansas have unlimited access to licensed mental health professionals via live text sessions, available on-demand, 24/7/365.

"Our work is both vital and emotionally demanding. The weight of these cases doesn’t disappear when the workday ends, and we must invest in the well-being of those who show up every day for Kansas kids. By partnering with Counslr, we’re providing our child protection professionals with a confidential and convenient way to prioritize their mental health, ensuring they have the support they need to continue their life-changing work. When we take care of our teams, we strengthen the entire system designed to protect children and families," said Kasey Dalke, Executive Director of CAC of KS.

Child protection professionals often face high-stress situations that can lead to burnout and vicarious trauma. Recognizing these challenges, CAC of KS is committed to supporting the mental health of those on the front lines of child advocacy. Through Counslr's platform, users can engage in unlimited 45-minute text-based sessions with licensed counselors, ensuring support is always just a message away.

"As burnout rates increase in the child protection sector, CAC of KS professionals continue doing critical work providing excellent care to the children of Kansas," states Josh Liss, Counslr CEO. "Counslr is honored to support the members and partners of this important organization so they can continue to help the children and families they serve."

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to the well-being of those who champion the cause of child protection in Kansas. By integrating Counslr's services, CAC of KS aims to foster a culture where mental health support is accessible, stigma-free, and an integral part of their mission to protect and advocate for children.

Children's Advocacy Centers of Kansas is dedicated to providing comprehensive support to child victims of abuse and their families. Through a network of centers across the state, CAC of KS offers a coordinated, multidisciplinary approach to child abuse investigations, ensuring that children receive compassionate care and justice.

Counslr is a text-based mental health support application that provides unlimited access to robust wellness resources and live texting sessions with licensed professionals, 24/7/365. Users can access support on-demand within two minutes of opening the app, or by scheduled appointment. Through real-time texting, users enjoy one-on-one, private communication with a licensed counselor that can be conducted anytime, anywhere. Counslr was designed to help individuals deal with life’s day-to-day issues, empowering individuals to address concerns while they are “small” to help ensure that they stay “small”.

Counslr partners with organizations of all shapes and sizes, from high schools and universities so that they can provide mental health support for students, to nonprofits and businesses, helping them offer mental health support for employees—making professional care accessible at no direct cost to employees, members, and students anytime, anywhere.

