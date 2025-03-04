Electrify Expo Orlando to Include First-Ever Public Can-Am Electric Motorcycle Demos

ORLANDO, Fla., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, today announced that Can-Am will join its first stop in Orlando on March 22 and 23. Attendees will get an exclusive chance to experience the highly-anticipated Can-Am Pulse and Origin electric motorcycles, which are designed to be simple and fun, regardless of riding experience. These demos, along with all other brands at Electrify Expo, are included in the price of the entry ticket, which can be purchased online or in person.

“Can-Am bringing its all-new Pulse and Origin motorcycles to Electrify Expo Orlando—and offering attendees the world’s first public demo rides on the motorcycle—is a major moment for the industry,” said BJ Birtwell, CEO and Founder of Electrify Expo. “This is exactly the kind of hands-on experience that shifts perceptions and drives adoption towards going electric on two-wheels.”

Can-Am will showcase its entire lineup of electric motorcycles to the Orange County Convention Center, where attendees with a valid motorcycle license will have the unique opportunity to feel the thrill of instant acceleration, nimble handling, and a silent ride. In addition to demos, Can-Am will also have experts on site to interact with attendees and discuss the brand’s focus on innovation and ushering in the next generation of electric vehicle riders.

“Electrify Expo is the perfect platform to give attendees the chance to experience Can-Am electric motorcycles,” said Elsa Vilarinho, Director of Global Brand Strategy at Can-Am. “Our bikes are built from the ground up to offer an incredible urban riding experience, merging pulsating performance with style and sophistication. These demos will show riders firsthand how Can-Am is positioning itself to be a global leader in the electric motorcycle industry.”

Can-Am joins a star-studded list of manufacturers including Tesla, Ford, Toyota, Kawasaki and many others leveraging a one-of-a-kind, pressure-free experience to try out the hottest EV technology on the market.

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, where consumers come to shop and experience all things electric. The festival showcases the industry's leading brands and exciting startups through hands-on activations, demos and experiences spanning EVs, micromobility, solar energy, charging solutions, powersports, automotive aftermarket, and connected home technology, providing attendees with immersive learning opportunities and memorable interactions. From high-powered demo courses to engaging education zones, Electrify Expo offers a unique festival vibe for consumers to reshape what they think they know about EVs. In 2025, Electrify Expo’s nationwide tour will visit Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago and New York. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

