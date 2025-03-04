Fandom Partners With Intent IQ to Unlock Coveted iOS Audience for Marketers

NEW YORK, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intent IQ, a privacy-forward next generation identity resolution leader, today announced the results of a new partnership with Fandom, the world’s largest fan platform. Through the partnership, Fandom deployed Intent IQ’s Bid Enhancement solution, an identity resolution service that helps advertisers identify and reach coveted Apple users as well as other cookieless audiences via standard programmatic activation platforms. Powered by Intent IQ’s Alternative ID and patented technology, the privacy-first solution simultaneously increases efficiency in the ad campaign targeting process for advertisers and inventory monetization for publishers, driving sustainable performance improvements for both parties. As a result of the partnership, Fandom observed revenue lifts from cookieless users ranging from 55% to 140% across their website properties.

Representing well over half of the smartphone users in the US, Apple’s 133 million mobile users have an average household income 40% higher than Android users. However, these and other cookieless users contribute less than 20% of attributable programmatic revenues: in the absence of cookies, reach and measurement are a significant challenge. With the Intent IQ partnership, Fandom aimed to increase addressability and revenue for advertisers across cookieless environments, particularly those with premium audience such as iOS and Safari. Through the partnership, 79% of the cookieless audience reached were iOS users, and that audience was responsible for a 26% increase in CPM and 58% increase in fill rate across Fandom sites, reflecting strong advertiser interest in reaching these audiences.

Based on the company’s proprietary cross-device identity graph, Intent IQ’s alternative ID includes over 180 million North American users of cookieless devices, browsers and apps. The alternative ID delivers complete addressability to 50 billion ad opportunities everyday across more than 100,000 sites and apps. User matching is performed in real time with 90% deterministically verified accuracy as a result of finely tuned deep learning algorithms trained on billions of deterministic signals refreshed every 48 hours.

“This is a challenging moment for advertisers, not only because of the limitations and fragmentation of addressable environments, but also because of the overall privacy landscape,” said Jason Tollestrup, VP, Global Revenue Strategy & Operations at Fandom. “We needed a privacy-safe solution that would help us to improve advertising performance in cookieless environments, and we found that solution with Intent IQ. We saw sustained revenue lift across all cookieless users including iOS, Safari and Firefox, demonstrating that advertisers can operate effectively in these environments if they have the right strategies and technologies.”

“Identity resolution is top of mind for both the buy and sell sides,” said Roy Shkedi, CEO and Chairman of Intent IQ. “While the marketplace continues to become more challenging and confusing from an identity perspective, advertisers can still find effective ways to target audiences and, in turn, drive revenue lift for publishers. Our partnership with Fandom demonstrates the value that can be unlocked when advertisers apply our highly accurate alternative ID to publishers’ premium cookieless inventory.”

About Intent IQ

Intent IQ is a privacy-forward next generation identity resolution leader, whose technology is powering many of the leading platforms in the industry. It is backed by AlmondNet Group's IP portfolio currently comprising over 170 granted patents. Intent IQ's solutions are fueled by a powerful identity device graph with unparalleled accuracy and scale that connects all screens and devices, in real-time, across multiple environments including cookieless, MAID-less and CTV. The company's solutions include privacy-friendly identity resolution, first party ID clustering technology, cookieless audience activation, bid enhancement and attribution. Intent IQ is headquartered in New York City and has a research and development center in Herzliya, Israel. For more information, visit http://www.IntentIQ.com .

About Fandom

Fandom is the world’s largest fan platform where fans immerse themselves in imagined worlds across entertainment and gaming. Reaching more than 350 million unique visitors per month and hosting more than 250,000 wikis, Fandom is the #1 source for in-depth information on pop culture, gaming, TV and film, where fans learn about and celebrate their favorite fandoms. Fandom’s Gaming division manages the online video game retailer Fanatical. Fandom Productions, the content arm of Fandom, enhances the fan experience through curated editorial coverage and branded content from trusted and established publishing brands Gamespot, TV Guide and Metacritic, along with its Emmy-nominated Honest Trailers. For more information follow @getfandom or visit: www.fandom.com .