DynaEnergetics Announces Tariff Surcharge

HOUSTON, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DynaEnergetics, a business of DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM), today announced it will institute a tariff surcharge ranging from 7% to 9% on all perforating systems sold in North America, effective April 5, 2025. The surcharge is being implemented in response to higher raw material costs resulting from U.S. tariffs announced to date. The surcharge will be applied to DynaEnergetics’ DS Infinity™ 2.0, DS Gravity™ 2.0 and DS NLine™ 2.0 perforating systems, as well as all other systems and components utilized by North America’s onshore oil and gas industry.

DynaEnergetics said its decision to address tariff-related cost increases by way of a surcharge is intended to maintain transparency in its pricing. Customers will receive detailed implementation information through their DynaEnergetics sales representatives.

DynaEnergetics, a business of DMC Global Inc., provides innovative perforating systems that make a measurable impact on well productivity, completion cost and safety. As the only global perforating manufacturer that designs, manufactures and qualifies all of its equipment and accessories in-house, DynaEnergetics ensures unmatched performance and the lowest total cost of operations. For more information, visit www.dynaenergetics.com.

