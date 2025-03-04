InnovAge Announces Participation at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum

DENVER, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INNV), an industry leader in providing comprehensive healthcare programs to frail, predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), today announced that Patrick Blair, CEO, and Ben Adams, CFO will be speaking at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 3:45 p.m. PT. The virtual event will be webcast live, and a link for the event will be available online on the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, frail, predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). With a mission of enabling older adults to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible, InnovAge’s patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care our participants receive while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its PACE healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers and government payors — “win.” As of December 31, 2024, InnovAge served approximately 7,480 participants across 20 centers in six states. https://www.innovage.com.

