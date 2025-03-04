Instinct Brothers Co., Ltd, a Japanese Vertically Integrated Regenerative Medicine & Stem Cell Technology Company, to Go Public via Merger with Relativity Acquisition Corp.

Instinct Brothers Co., Ltd has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Relativity Acquisition Corp.

The combined company, to be named Instinct Bio Technical Company Inc., will have an implied pro-form enterprise value of approximately $242 million, assuming no further redemptions by Relativity’s public stockholders prior to the closing of the business combination.

NEW YORK, NY, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instinct Brothers Co., Ltd., along with its affiliated entities—Hiroki Global Co., Ltd, Artisans Production Co., Ltd, Instinct RAS Co., Ltd (collectively, “Instinct Brothers” or the “Company”)—a vertically integrated regenerative medicine and stem cell technology company based in Japan, and Relativity Acquisition Corp. (“Relativity”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) that will result in Instinct Brothers becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Relatively upon the closing of the transaction contemplated therein (the “Proposed Transaction”) in accordance with the terms and conditions in the Merger Agreement.

Upon closing the Proposed Transaction, the combined company will operate under the name Instinct Bio Technical Company Inc. (the “Combined Company”) and intends to list on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘BIOT’.

A Pioneering, Vertically Integrated Platform for Regenerative Medicine

With a mission to harness the transformative power of stem cell science, Instinct Brothers has built an ecosystem that integrates stem-cell-based cosmeceuticals, research and development, university partnerships, proprietary manufacturing, industry-leading alliances, global distribution, branding, direct-to-consumer retail, medical consulting and total coordination service for franchise medical clinics, and clinical application research in regenerative medicine.

By leveraging a high-quality stem cell culture medium with over 380 cytokines and growth factors, Instinct Brothers has positioned itself in the field of stem cell-derived skincare. Through its franchise GENREVER Clinic, the Company has developed a structured model for stem cell-based regenerative therapies targeting anti-aging, immune support, regenerative treatments, and disease prevention.

Additionally, Instinct Brothers owns and operates ARTISANS PRODUCTION CO., LTD, an ISO 9001-certified manufacturing facility, allowing for seamless production of cosmeceuticals and medical-grade regenerative products. This facility enables precision manufacturing, stringent quality control, and continuous innovation, reinforcing Instinct Brothers' commitment to excellence in stem cell technology and regenerative medicine.

The Instinct Brothers management team, led by its founder Tomoki Nagano, will continue to run the Combined Company after the closing of the Proposed Transaction.

Tomoki Nagano, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Instinct Brothers, said:

"This transaction marks a transformational milestone for Instinct Brothers, positioning us to accelerate our global expansion and enhance access to cutting-edge stem cell-based therapies. Going public will allow us to scale our operations, broaden our clinical footprint, and fuel the development of new regenerative treatments that improve health and longevity. We are committed to bringing life-changing solutions to a global audience with plans to expand our clinic model into Malaysia and Indonesia, construct new clinics in Japan, and advance our Cell Processing Center joint venture."

Tarek Tabsh, Chief Executive Officer of Relativity Acquisition Corp., commented:

"Perinatal stem cells have an intrinsic capacity to repair and regenerate targeted tissues, and unique adaptability that makes them a promising frontier for regenerative medicine application potential. Instinct Brothers has built a well-integrated business that delivers scientific innovation from the bench to the bedside. Their vertically integrated platform, spanning research, manufacturing, distribution, retail, and clinical application, positions them uniquely for expansion into adjacent markets. We are excited to support their journey as they continue to deliver the next generation of regenerative medicine."

Transaction Overview

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Relativity will acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Instinct Brothers, making it a wholly owned subsidiary of Relativity. As part of the Proposed Transaction, Instinct Brothers will become a publicly traded entity under the name “Instinct Bio Technical Company Inc.” The Proposed Transaction values the Combined Company at an estimated pro forma enterprise value of approximately $242 million. The Proposed Transaction is expected to close in Q3 2025, subject to approval by Relativity’s stockholders and other customary closing conditions outlined in the Merger Agreement.

Advisors

Chardan Capital Markets LLC is the exclusive M&A and Capital Markets advisor to Instinct Brothers Holdings. Darryl, Edward & Co. is a legal advisor for Instinct Brothers Holdings.

Loeb & Loeb LLP and Barnett & Linn LLP serve as legal advisors to Relativity Acquisition Corp.

About Instinct Brothers

Instinct Brothers is a vertically integrated Japanese company specializing in stem cell technology and regenerative medicine, encompassing research and development, manufacturing, distribution, retail, and clinical applications. Founded in 2017, Instinct Brothers is led by industry expert Tomoki Nagano, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, an industry expert with a vision to drive innovation in regenerative medicine. The Company’s mission is to advance stem cell science, enhance patient outcomes, and pioneer the next generation of stem cell-based therapies.

About Relativity Acquisition Corp.

Relativity Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company sponsored by Relativity Acquisition Sponsor LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Contact Information

Instinct Brothers Co., Ltd.

Email: ir@instinct-biot.com

Website: https://instinct-bro.com/

Relativity Acquisition Corp.

Email: info@relativityacquisitions.com

Website: www.relativityacquisitions.com