Karat Home Joins ASID as Industry Partner, Empowering Interior Designers with Innovative Solutions

Irving, Texas, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karat Home is proud to announce its official partnership with the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) as an Industry Partner. This collaboration underscores Karat Home’s commitment to supporting the design community by providing contemporary, sophisticated, and versatile furniture solutions that seamlessly blend timeless appeal with modern innovation. For interior designers, this partnership opens the door to exclusive resources, tailored support, and opportunities to elevate their design projects.

Since its inception in 2015, Karat Home has been dedicated to helping designers and retailers transform houses into homes and offices into warm, inviting spaces. With a strong emphasis on craftsmanship, innovation, and versatility, our collections are designed to complement high-tier interiors, offering the perfect balance of contemporary sophistication and inviting comfort.

Exclusive Benefits for the Design Community

Through this partnership, Karat Home will provide interior designers with exclusive access to thoughtfully designed collections, early product launches, and customization options to meet the unique needs of their clients. Designers will also benefit from no minimum order quantities (MOQ) and flexible shipping options, ensuring greater accessibility and convenience for projects of all sizes. Additionally, designers can participate in educational webinars, workshops, and design showcases co-hosted with ASID, gaining insights into the latest trends and innovations in furniture design. Networking events will further foster collaboration and creativity among industry professionals.

“Partnering with ASID marks an exciting milestone for Karat Home,” said Scarlett Fan, CEO. “We look forward to collaborating with interior designers and industry leaders to push the boundaries of design innovation. Together, we’ll create transformative spaces that combine functional elegance with enduring style.”

Upcoming Initiatives & Events

In the coming months, Karat Home and ASID will co-host a series of collaborative events, including:

-Design Showcases: Explore Karat Home’s latest collections in person and see how they can elevate your projects.

-Trend Webinars: Gain insights into emerging design trends and learn how to incorporate them into your work.

-Networking Mixers: Connect with fellow designers and industry professionals to exchange ideas and build relationships.

These initiatives are designed to provide interior designers with exclusive tools, resources, and opportunities to stay ahead in the ever-evolving world of design.

About Karat Home

Karat Home began as J&S Yard, a fabric mill known for its high-quality materials. In 2015, we expanded our vision to design and manufacture exceptional furniture that combines style, durability, and affordability. Today, we’re proud to partner with interior designers and retailers to create spaces that inspire.

About ASID

Founded in 1975, ASID is the oldest, largest, and only multi-disciplinary professional organization dedicated to interior designers, design students, and the manufacturers and suppliers who support the industry. Its rich history traces back to the American Institute of Interior Designers (AID) and the National Society of Interior Designers (NSID), the two predecessor organizations that laid the foundation for ASID’s mission and impact.