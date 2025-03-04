MoneyHero Introduces Three-Click Travel Insurance Purchase in Singapore

SINGAPORE, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY ) (“MoneyHero” or the “Company”), a leading personal finance aggregation and comparison platform, as well as a digital insurance brokerage provider in Greater Southeast Asia, has launched a new three-click travel insurance purchase feature for its members in Singapore. This enhancement allows returning users to instantly purchase travel insurance in just three simple clicks, eliminating the need to repeatedly fill out forms and saving them over 75% of the time typically required for purchasing a travel insurance.

Frequent travelers often face the hassle of comparing multiple insurance policies before each trip. The new three-click feature simplifies this process, allowing MoneyHero Group members to easily compare travel insurance policies from leading insurers and complete their purchase in three simple clicks - select your preferred policy, review your details, and make payment.

Faster, Easier, and More Convenient Travel Insurance

This new feature simplifies the travel insurance experience by allowing MoneyHero Group members to:

• Compare real-time quotes from leading insurers

• Customize coverage to fit their travel needs

• Purchase insurance policies instantly without redirection to third-party sites

• Autofill personal details from previous purchases, skipping repetitive form-filling

• Receive immediate confirmation and policy issuance

By integrating this feature with SingSaver membership, MoneyHero provides a seamless experience, making travel insurance purchases as straightforward as booking a flight or hotel online.

Better for Customers, Stronger for Insurers

For customers, this means less hassle and faster access to coverage. For insurers, the simplified journey improves conversion rates, increasing policy sales and customer acquisition. MoneyHero has already seen up to 2x higher conversions on end-to-end insurance purchases and expects similar or better results with this new three-click feature.

Rohith Murthy, CEO of MoneyHero, said:

“Travelers today seek efficiency and convenience, and they don’t want to waste time filling out the same forms every time they travel. They want a fast, seamless way to compare and purchase insurance with minimal effort. With this launch, we’re saving our members’ time, providing a smarter and more efficient way to purchase travel insurance. Our data indicates that reducing friction leads to higher completion rates for purchases—benefiting both our customers and our insurance partners. This new feature is integral to our commitment to making MoneyHero the go-to destination for digital insurance in the region.”

Driving Growth in Digital Insurance

MoneyHero’s insurance business is experiencing significant growth, with revenues from this vertical increasing by 54% year-over-year in the first nine months of 2024. The Company expects further acceleration as it enhances seamless purchase experiences across more insurance categories.

Currently, MoneyHero’s travel insurance platform supports 11 insurers in Singapore and Hong Kong. Following the success of this new feature, the Company plans to extend three-click purchasing to additional insurance products and markets, further solidifying its position in the digital insurance landscape.

About MoneyHero Group

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY ) is a market leader in the online personal finance and digital insurance aggregation and comparison sector in Greater Southeast Asia. The Company operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Philippines. Its brand portfolio includes B2C platforms MoneyHero, SingSaver, Money101, Moneymax and Seedly, as well as the B2B platform Creatory. The Company also retains an equity stake in Malaysian fintech company, Jirnexu Pte. Ltd., parent company of Jirnexu Sdn. Bhd., the operator of RinggitPlus, Malaysia’s largest operating B2C platform. MoneyHero had over 270 commercial partner relationships as at September 30, 2024, and had approximately 7.4 million Monthly Unique Users across its platform for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The Company’s backers include Peter Thiel—co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies, and the Founders Fund—and Hong Kong businessman, Richard Li, the founder and chairman of Pacific Century Group. To learn more about MoneyHero and how the innovative fintech company is driving APAC’s digital economy, please visit www.MoneyHeroGroup.com .

