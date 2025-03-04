Aryon Security Raises $9M in Seed Funding to Transform Cloud Security Industry

Radical prevention-first model attracts preeminent VC firms and serial cybersecurity entrepreneurs

Leverages insights founders gained from Israel’s most sensitive national cloud infrastructure project Nimbus

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aryon Security exits stealth today with its Cloud Security Enforcement Platform, pioneering a transformative approach to enterprise cloud security that prevents cloud risks before they are deployed in production systems, an industry first.

Founded by alumni of the elite “Matzov” unit in the Israel Defense Forces, the company has raised $9 million in seed funding led by Viola Ventures and Blumberg Capital. The company seeks to disrupt the $44 billion global cloud security market from a reactive, “deploy and detect” model to one that is governed by policy enforcement before rampant misconfiguration and data protection errors enter the cloud.

The company has also earned the confidence of notable angel investors from the cybersecurity industry, including serial entrepreneur Shlomo Kramer of Check Point, Imperva and Cato Networks, Maty Siman, founder of Checkmarx, and Rubi Aronashvili, founder of CYE.

Gartner reports that 99% of cloud security breaches stem from human errors and misconfigurations and 60% of organizations cite preventing such mistakes as a top priority in their cloud security strategy.

“This is a game-changer for any organization doing business in the cloud,” said Oran Hollander, CSO at SAP Fioneer. “Security is paramount for everyone, and the complexity and potential risks of cloud security are significant barriers to expanding cloud use. Aryon provides a unique solution that checks everything before it is deployed to the cloud, decreasing risks and saving significant resources by shifting the paradigm from chasing cloud security drift to intelligent policy enforcement.”

Aryon Security was founded by serial entrepreneurs and alumni of Matzov, the IDF’s elite cybersecurity unit: CEO Ron Arbel, CTO Ariel Litmanovich and VP R&D Yair Ladizhensky. The entrepreneurs have extensive backgrounds in security, including working together on securing project Nimbus - the $7.2 billion dollar national cloud computing project between Israel’s government and leading cloud providers. Working under the auspices of the Israeli Defense Force, Litmanovich headed up the massive multi-year project which is creating a secure cloud infrastructure in Israel for use by government agencies and the private sector.

After managing the challenges of securing a large-scale organization with a rapidly growing cloud, multiple stakeholders and technologies and the need to balance security and business continuity, the founders set out to build a prevention-first solution to help organizations seamlessly govern cloud environments before risks get deployed to the cloud and without relying on large security teams or extensive cloud security expertise.

“I’ve seen many teams in the cybersecurity space, and Aryon Security stands out—a founding team with years of experience working together, deep domain expertise and the ability to execute at remarkable speed,” says Zvika Orron, General Partner at Viola Ventures. “We engaged in dozens of validation calls with CISOs at global enterprises from the ideation stage, and the market demand was immediate for risk prevention.”

A radical new approach to cloud security

Existing cloud security solutions focus on finding risks like misconfigurations or unprotected data through scans after deployment in cloud production environments. This creates two significant problems--the organization is at risk until the problem is found and fixed, and resolving problems after mistakes enter the cloud is much more difficult and time consuming, increasing the Mean Time to Respond (MTTR) and wasting resources.

Aryon’s innovative approach breaks this cycle by preventing risks before, not after, anything is deployed to the cloud. The platform enables security teams to enforce granular and precise AI-powered policies that are based on active risks in the organization, giving them full control of what is entering the cloud. Completely technology agnostic, the platform adapts to the organization's existing technological stack, people and processes, whether the organization is using Infrastructure as Code (IaC) or manual definition, in-house or third-party cloud management. Aryon delivers seamless, consistent cloud protection, stopping risks caused by human errors and misconfigurations before they enter the cloud.

“Blumberg Capital has invested in cybersecurity for decades and Aryon stood out from our earliest conversations with the team,” said Yodfat Harel Buchris, Managing Director at Blumberg Capital. “We believe Aryon has the team and technology to be the next Israeli cybersecurity disruptor to earn the trust of the Global 5000. As a U.S. firm with roots in cybersecurity and Israel, we have an exciting adventure ahead as Aryon helps CISOs around the world make the leap from reactive to preventive cloud security.”

Aryon Security Co-founder and CEO Ron Arbel adds, “Our goal is to help even the most conservative organizations to accelerate their cloud transition safely, with full control and no disruption to business operations. We are proud of the trust placed in us by so many experienced and pioneering investors in the cybersecurity and cloud sectors and are confident in our ability to deliver a truly revolutionary product in cloud security.”

