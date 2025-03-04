Belite Bio to Participate in the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLTE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that the executive management team will participate in the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference being held on March 10-12, 2025, in Miami, FL. The Company will host a fireside chat on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET.

A webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed under the "Events" tab on the investor relations section of the Belite Bio website at: https://investors.belitebio.com/presentations-events/events . The replay will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases that have significant unmet medical needs such as Stargardt disease type 1, or STGD1 and Geographic Atrophy (GA) in advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), in addition to specific metabolic diseases. Belite’s lead candidate, Tinlarebant, an oral therapy intended to reduce the accumulation of toxins in the eye, and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 study (DRAGON) and a Phase 2/3 study (DRAGON II) in adolescent STGD1 subjects and a Phase 3 study (PHOENIX) in subjects with GA. For more information, follow us on Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook , or visit us at http://www.belitebio.com .

Media Relations Contact:

Jennifer Wu

ir@belitebio.com