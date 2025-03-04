Praxis Precision Medicines to Participate in Five Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that it will be participating in five upcoming investor conferences:

Praxis management will be presenting a corporate overview at the 45 th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference , taking place at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 9:10a.m. EDT. A live webcast of the event will be available through this link .

, taking place at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 9:10a.m. EDT. A live webcast of the event will be available through this . Praxis management will also be participating in a fireside chat at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference , taking place at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami on Monday, March 10, 2025 at 3:40p.m. EDT. A live webcast of the event will be available through this link .

, taking place at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami on Monday, March 10, 2025 at 3:40p.m. EDT. A live webcast of the event will be available through this . Praxis management will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings at the Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit , taking place at the Ritz Carlton South Beach Hotel in Miami on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

, taking place at the Ritz Carlton South Beach Hotel in Miami on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Praxis management will also be participating in a fireside chat at the Barclays 27 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference , taking place at the Loews Miami South Beach Hotel in Miami on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 2:30p.m. EDT. A live webcast of the event will be available through this l ink .

, taking place at the Loews Miami South Beach Hotel in Miami on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 2:30p.m. EDT. A live webcast of the event will be available through this . Praxis management will also be participating in a fireside chat at the UBS Virtual CNS Day, taking place on March 17, 2025 at 9:30a.m. EDT. A live webcast of the event will be available through this link.



The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings during all events. Interested investors should contact their respective representatives to request meetings.

Replays of the webcasted events will also be available through the “Events & Presentations” page under the “Investors + Media” section of the company’s website for 90 days.

About Praxis

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter/X.