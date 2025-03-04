Teladoc Health Connects Digital & Community Providers to Deliver Next Generation of Virtually Integrated Care

PURCHASE, NY, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, today announced new capabilities to its purpose-built, proprietary care delivery platform, called Prism, that will strengthen its ability to coordinate care with digital health partners and community care providers. New benefits to clinicians and patients include advanced referrals to Teladoc Health’s digital and in-person care partners, while also increasing the value of each virtual care visit, using data insights to support clinicians in closing care gaps and improving population health for sponsoring employers and health plans.

The announcement is part of Teladoc Health’s integrated care segment strategy to grow usage of its services to deepen its impact on healthcare outcomes. Building on the strong foundation of Teladoc Health’s industry-leading platform, the new advancements empower care teams with data and responsible AI to improve the care provider experience and increase the value of each virtual care visit.

Platform enhancements include:

New data integrations and clinician administrative support capabilities that automatically surface recommended screenings and diagnostic evaluations, empowering Teladoc care teams with more information to evaluate and resolve gaps at the point of care.

New ability for coaches and clinicians to view members' eligibility and make seamless referrals to Teladoc Health's Connected Care Partners. Notably, Teladoc Health's care team referrals to other clinically appropriate Teladoc Health services increased +40% year over year, enabled by similar technology enhancements.

New expanded ability for Teladoc Health care teams to make closed-loop referrals to in-network community care providers, a capability that was previously only available in Teladoc Health's Primary360 program.

New AI-enabled clinical transcription tools to help care teams capture and structure notes in real time, making high-quality documentation more efficient.

“The new platform capabilities represent a significant advancement in the delivery of high-quality virtually-enabled health care, rooted in our commitment to innovation and clinical excellence,” said Kelly Bliss, Teladoc Health President of U.S. Group Health. “Our care platform empowers our providers to see more and know more, so that they can do more for each member.”

Teladoc Health’s proprietary care delivery platform has long been a differentiator for the company because of its unmatched scale and its ability to deliver a broad spectrum of high-quality virtual care services. Today, more than 93 million Americans have access to at least one Teladoc Health product or service through their health plan or employer.

The platform provides clinicians and health coaches with secure electronic medical records and related technology that support millions of high-quality patient interactions each year, all while supporting quick, 24/7 access to members. A patent-pending machine learning algorithm enables the company to match a member with an available state-licensed clinician within minutes of a virtual visit request, and as a result, 90% of Teladoc Health’s virtual urgent care visits occur within thirty minutes of a member’s outreach. The platform also helps Teladoc Health expert health coaches utilize 24/7 monitoring data and receive alerts that enable member outreach within minutes of a high or low glucose event.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com.