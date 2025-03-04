Wireless Realty Advisors Announces $120 Million WRA Fund III: Promotes James Huth to President, Hires Jeff Pasternak as VP of Acquisitions

NORFOLK, Mass., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Realty Advisors , LLC (“WRA”), an owner, operator and manager of wireless infrastructure assets, announced the successful closing of $120 million WRA Fund III LLC (“WRA III”). The closing represents WRA’s fifth equity investment with Peppertree Capital Management, and is focused on continuing to invest in the acquisition of wireless real estate assets throughout the U.S.

“What makes WRA such a strong competitor in the market is four-fold: data, scalability, customer acquisition cost, and experience,” said Tom Remillard, Founder and CEO of Wireless Realty Advisors. “Since our introduction to the market 30 years ago, we have always been passionate about how data can be leveraged to create better operating efficiencies and scale. For WRA, data is more than just one of several hundred thousand dots on a map – it’s a relationship builder and a strategic tool that we will continue to grow and inject into our business model.”

Additionally, WRA announced the promotion of James Huth to President. James has been with WRA for seven years and has been instrumental in the growth of the company. Since joining WRA, James has developed new sales channels, improved workflow processes, and increased acquisitions year over year for the company.

WRA is also expanding its senior management team with the addition of Jeff Pasternak as Vice President of Acquisitions. Jeff brings over 20 years of experience in telecommunications and real estate to the company, leveraging his expertise to drive WRA’s growth. Prior to joining WRA, Jeff served as Director of National Real Estate Business Development at Crown Castle, where he was tasked with leading the acquisition and expansion strategy of wireless infrastructure assets throughout the country.

“As we start 2025, WRA continues to build momentum in the wireless infrastructure acquisitions market,” says Remillard. “We will continue to develop long-standing relationships with the thousands of cell site owners in our database and strengthen ties with vendors and managers in the marketplace. We are always seeking new partners and sales channels as we look to expand into new territories and deliver even greater value to our customers.”

